Greenpointers looking for new housing may score big if they win the latest NYC housing lottery. The newest local units available are just steps from Transmitter Park, in a new building at 44 Kent St.

The five-story building has 42 unique apartments, with 13 units reserved for residents earning 130 percent of the area median income (AMI). Eligible income ranges from $69,360 to $167,570, for households of 1-5 people.

The luxury waterfront property offers a rooftop with uninterrupted views of Manhattan and the Williamsburg Bridge, a fitness center, bike storage, business center, and more amenities. Parking is available for an additional fee.

All units are fitted with luxury amenities: central air, dishwashers, hardwoods, designer windows, and more. Monthly rent will start at $2,023 for a studio and increase up to $2,877 for a two bedroom.

Eligible applicants should submit their applications NYC Housing Connect by September 20, 2021.

