After much speculation, anticipation and controversy over whether chain restaurants belong in Historic Greenpoint’s main stretch, another national chain has opened on Manhattan Ave.

As of late August, Popeyes is the most recent national fast food eatery to lay claim to prime restaurant space off the Greenpoint Ave. G train stop, joining McDonald’s, Starbucks and Dunkin’.

The Greenpoint Popeyes is decorated to mesh with the neighborhood, with a prominent pink neon sign in the dining room reading “love that chicken” you know, like the commercials. Prior to being a Popeyes, 918 Manhattan Ave. housed an AT&T store.

Greenpoint is still home to several excellent local fried fried chicken restaurants.