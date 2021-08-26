Hope all y’all Greenpointers stayed dry during Henri’s visit. Many events, and your plans, were cancelled last weekend. Hope you are ready for your outdoors time to resume this weekend.

This Saturday, August 28, 2 – 7 PM, welcome the much-anticipated North Brooklyn Community Arts Fest. Taking place at The Park Church Co-op (129 Russell Street), the festival aims to raise funds, allowing The Park Church Co-op to continue providing space and services to the Greenpoint Community.

Photo Credit: The Park Church Co-op

The festival will be held outdoors on Russell Street between Driggs and Nassau (next to McGolrick Park). There will be live music, performances, food, vendors, art activities, family fun, and more!

Featuring over 31 artists and 13 performers, you do not want to miss the lineup. Tickets are a $10-$40 suggested donation for adults and $5-$15 for kids 7+. Get yours here.

The Kingsland Bar & Grill (269 Norman Avenue) will be having a music-filled weekend. On Saturday, 7 PM, The Take, Hub City Stompers and Murderers’ Row will be taking the stage by storm.

v

Photo Credit: The Kingsland

On Sunday, 7 PM, Devastation 2021 will rock your sunday socks off. Featuring bands like Brass Knuckle Bridgade, Nagual, Raza Odiada, 6:20 and more. Tickets go for $10 in advance and $20 day of show. Bring your good vibes along!

NBKessentials’ Men’s sneaker drive for homeless neighbors, cancelled last week due to Hurricane Henri, will resume this Sunday, August 29. Help our homeless neighbors by bringing gently-used sneakers in men’s sizes 7+ to McGolrick Park. The crew will be there from 10 AM – 1 PM to receive your donations.

Photo Credit: NBKessentials

Brooklyn Brewery will be having an End of Summer Bash on Sunday, 3 – 7 PM. The Tasting Room will be packed with plenty to do, see, taste, and dance to, including:

Dance with Fresh Cuts DJ sets from @marcoweibel (@darkerthanwax) and @musclecars.nyc

Learn your future with Hopstrology beer foam fortune telling with @drhoneybrew

Snap and enter the Instagram photo contest for a $50 Brooklyn Brewery Gift Card

Express yourself in our Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest for fabulous Brooklyn prizes

Beat the heat with the Super Soaker Challenge

Order up with food trucks including @thedumplingwagon

And enjoy the guest of honor: Brooklyn Summer Ale

Photo Credit: Brooklyn Brewery

Entry to the Tasting Room is free as usual, or you can snag a $10 ticket to pay for your first Summer Ale and a Hopstrology reading with Dr. Honeybrew. Gather your friends and come party with Brooklyn Brewery!

Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin Street) will be hosting The NYC Gelinaz Silent Tour on August 29, 6 PM. Resy reservations will go live on Friday, August 27, 2 PM. The evening will feature guest chefs, guest sommeliers, a secret after party… Tickets will go fast. Get them here.

Photo Credit: Fulgurances Laundromat

Film Noir Cinema (122 Meserole Avenue) will be showing Looking At-For Godard on Sunday, 6 – 9 PM. Directed by Javier Merizalde, during the summer of 2017, Javier went looking for the presence and influence of French Filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard in the cinemas and arthouses of NYC, and beyond. This film captures the journey. Tickets go for $10.

Photo Credit: allevents.in

So all in all… Get out of your apartment and enjoy the sunshine – while it lasts!