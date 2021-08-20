Happy Weekend Greenpoint! With just one more official summer weekend to go, it’s time to fit it all in, rainy days or not.

This week, we shared the news about River Ring’s newest building proposal, which may change the future of the East River skyline. Also on the water, Prestige Organic Market opened this month offering local shopping and specialty foods.

We caught up with local photographer Katia Repina about her work and reported on Krolewskie Jadlo closing after 17 years in its prominent knight-fronted spot. We also shared a deep look at birding in Greenpoint and how to get involved in the local birding scene.

We rounded up the best stores for toys, kids books, clothes and more for back to school shopping that supports local businesses.

Hungry? Hana Makgeolli‘s tasting room is officially open and Xilonen is offering a new limited edition tlayuda through next week. Grand Street Restaurant Week also runs for the next week. Talea Beer Co has a series of fun food-centric pop-ups through the rest of the summer! Taqueria Nixtamal has also popped up at Threes Brewing to offer excellent tacos to pair with IPAs in the last weeks of August.

Ready for a getaway? Plan a local Greenpoint staycation!

Proof of vaccination is now required to enter restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses, and yes, plenty of vaccines are still available locally, as are COVID tests.

Looking for weekend plans? We have them all right here. And of course, all the outfits to go with them.