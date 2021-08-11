The dog days of summer are dwindling and, for kids, the return to the classroom looms on the bright orange horizon. This means it’s time for back to school shopping.

Everything from new school clothes to the latest sneaker trend to bigger backpacks to gifts for friends’ birthdays to face masks can be found in North Brooklyn.

Here is a round up of the best back to school shopping options in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

Parachute

Shelves filled with new accessories in the front section of Parachute.

Parachute (151 Norman Ave.) is the perfect place to buy clothes for kids who seem to sprout a few inches every month. The store, run by two Greenpoint moms, sells gently used clothes and shoes, often at deep discounts. The large selection of clothing is carefully organized by size in a very clean and neat way. This organization and cleanliness makes Parachute stand out among other resale stores. The shopping experience is extremely pleasant at Parachute, even with toddlers in tow.

v

This special store also has a small collection of new items at the front of the store. Shop a selection of umbrellas, barrettes, socks, sunglasses, hats, jewelry, and even stationary. Parachute also buys and trades clothes if you are looking to make space in your tiny apartment closet.

Parachute’s current hours are Tuesday to Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Greenpoint Toys

The back area of Greenpoint Toys with balls, puzzles, and dress-up accessories.

If you’re looking for a large selection of toys and games without unnecessary frills, head to Greenpoint Toys (738 Manhattan Ave.). It is a family-owned toy store in the heart of Greenpoint that has been around for over 30 years. It is the perfect destination for anyone looking for a gift for a child.

The store is shockingly huge. The immense selection ranges from traditional baby toys like rattles to board games and puzzles for all ages to dolls to Legos to educational amusements from popular brands like Fisher Price. Greenpoint Toys even carries a large selection fo summer toys like rafts, water guns, goggles, and bocce sets.

Greenpoint Toys is open Monday through Friday from 10:30am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, and Sunday 11am to 5pm.

Mini Jake

The colorful exterior of Mini Jake.

Mini Jake (178 North 9th St.) offers a wide range of toys, books, clothes, accessories, and even furniture for children of all ages. Parents of newborns to pre-teens will be able to find a large selection of everything from back to school clothing to birthday gifts to crib bedding.

The front of the store offers small items that are difficult to find elsewhere in the neighborhood like organic playdough and unique kids temporary tattoos. This section also offers fun wrapping paper and a great selection of cards.

Moving further into the store, you’ll find shelves of toys, games, and puzzles, and also a section of lunch boxes, backpacks, water bottles, and other home goods. In the back, you can find outdoor accessories like helmets, water guns, and bubbles.

One fun thing about Mini Jake is the store’s selection of New York City-focused books, a perfect gift for a visiting friend or someone who recently moved to the area.

Mini Jake is open everyday from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Smoochie Baby

The beautifully-curated selection at Smoochie Baby.

Smoochie Baby (110 Berry St.) is another really special children’s store in Williamsburg. The name can be deceiving because there are lots of clothes, accessories, and toys for kids of all ages here at this detail-oriented well curated shop.

Clothing lines the walls of the store, alongside shoes, sunglasses, umbrellas, bows, backpacks and a small selection of games of books hidden throughout the store, with some NYC-focused items on display in the front. Smoochie Baby also offers some kids jewelry, including fun clip on earrings, pretty enough to wear on the regular and not just for dress-up. Plus, the sale section in the back is definitely worth checking out.

Smoochie Baby is open everyday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

J.Crew

An example of pretty face masks for kids from J.Crew.

The Williamsburg J.Crew (234 Wythe Ave.) has a great collection of kids clothes for ages 2 to 14. In recent years, J.Crew’s garments have evolved from preppy and classic to more unique and fun, especially when it comes to the options for kids.

Head to the very back of the women’s section and you’ll find a fairly large section of children’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, even some pretty face masks to wear in the classroom. The girls’ leggings are very popular and come in a wide variety of colors and patterns. The boys’ section offers a variety of graphic tees, perfect for the transitional months when kids head back to school.

J.Crew in Williamsburg is open Monday to Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

McNally Jackson

Some of the books and puzzles in the kids section at McNally Jackson.

McNally Jackson (76 North 4th St.) has a whole room curated for kids of all ages, complete with a small play house perfect for cozying up with a good book. Here you can find everything from popular picture books to middle school series to NYC-focused options. McNally Jackson also sells a small selection of puzzles, coloring books, and small games.

Plus, their website promotes a video story time, offering a Covid-safe option for young readers to listen to their favorite books.

McNally Jackson in Williamsburg is open daily from 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The Wild

The inviting exterior of The Wild.

The Wild (272 Driggs Ave.) in Greenpoint is a gold mine for parents with newborns and young children. It is a wonderfully curated shop offering organic and natural supplies for babies and caregivers.

The Wild carries a wide variety of helpful items including baby carriers, nursing bras, diaper bags, and books. They sell tons of hip baby clothes, bathing equipment, cloth diapers, creams, soaps, and lotions, plus baby toys. The store also offers helpful classes and workshops for new parents and parents-to-be.

The Wild is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Lockwood

One corner of the kids section at Lockwood.

Lockwood (98 Greenpoint Ave.) offers an entertaining shopping experience for kids and adults alike. The store sells a wide variety of gifts, games, puzzles, candles, jewelry, and even face masks.

Past a small collection of women’s clothing and a wall of wonderfully crazy socks, is a great kids section, filled with games, puzzles, coloring books, stuffed animals, craft kits, a wall of books, and a selection of Greenpoint-inspired tees and onesies.

It’s a great place to buy a gift for newborns or children’s birthdays. Wrapping paper, bags, and cards are available at the front of the store.

Lockwood is open everyday from 11am to 8pm.