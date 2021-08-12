Tucked away in the sleepy section of northeastern Greenpoint is 201 Dupont Street, the address of Hana Makgeolli’s new tasting room. The Hana Makgeolli Tasting Room will open this Saturday, August 14th at 2 p.m.

Guests of the new tasting room will enjoy Hana Makgeolli, an elevated Korean rice wine, by the glass or carafe, in addition to homemade anju, Korean bar snacks.

The new tasting room at Hana Makgeolli.

For those who have yet to sample Hana Makgeolli, you’re in for a treat. Hana Makgeolli rises above the competition of other rice wines offered in the United States as the only Korean rice wine currently brewed locally. Using only organic rice, nuruk, and traditional brewing methods, Hana Makgeolli achieves complex flavor profiles that highlight the breadth and depth of the entire sool category. (Sool is the Korean word for alcohol, but often refers to fermented rice alcohols.)

The owners of Hana Makgeolli, Alice and John, endeavored to be the first domestic producer of artisanal makgeolli in 2017. The pair is excited to further expand the Korean sool category here in the United States.

Owners of Hana Makgeolli, Alice and John, with their artisanal rice wine.

Following the opening this weekend, the Hana Makgeolli Tasting Room will be open Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m. – 11 p.m. Seating is first come, first serve, as reservations are not available at this time.

The tasing room only offers indoor seating, and proof of vaccination will be required upon arrival. If you’d rather enjoy Hana Makgeolli in the comfort of home, bottles are available to pick up and take away.

The closed exterior of Hana Makgeolli.

Locals can also enjoy Hana Makgeolli nearby at Fulgrances, or purchase a bottle at Duke’s Liquor Box, Parlour Wine and Spirits, Northside Wine and Spirits, Stranger Wines, the Natural Wine Company, and Spirit Animal. Hana Makgeolli offers nationwide shipping for friends not lucky enough to live in Greenpoint.