Xilonen’s plant-based menu is known for showcasing the best of the season in vegan Mexican dishes, and a new collaboration will do just that.

Regina’s Grocery will partner with Xilonen for a pop-up and special dish on Thursday, August 12, from 5: 30 p.m.- 8 p.m. at the specialty grocer’s location on the Lower East Side, 27 Orchard Street.

Together, Xilonen’s Justin Bazdarich and Regina’s Roman Grandinetti will collaborate on a special caponata tlayuda made with mozzarella, Sun Golds, salsa macha, olives, capers and basil. The dish will be grilled on the sidewalk outside, and sold for $4 a plate. Two Robbers hard seltzer will also be given away at the pop-up.

Those who don’t want to cross into Manhattan can also stay in the neighborhood to taste the Tlayuda, which will have a presence on the Xilonen dinner menu for two weeks, starting next week.