North Brooklyn’s coolest new brewery, Talea Beer Co, is delivering on its promise to bring excellent food to pair with their Brooklynn-brewed beers.

Starting Wednesday, August 18, Hudson Table will offer shareable small ($9-$10) and large plates ($15) at the brewery and tasting room, from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Chef Erin Mallare’s menu includes warm stuffed pimento piquillos with corn relish, watermelon cucumber salad with lime vinaigrette, sesame flatbread with charred scallion whipped feta, a baby gem wedge salad, beer steamed mussels with white beans and chorizo, and Huli Huli slow roasted ribs.

On Friday, August 20, El Toro Rojo will bring authentic Mexican cuisine to Talea via their food truck. Tacos Al Pastor and veggie Burritos will pair with hazy IPAs and refreshing lagers. Friday will also mark the tapping of Talea’s newest beer, Pineapple Papaya Punch, a sour ale that tastes tropical. It will be available on tap, by the can, and as part of Talea’s newest tasting flight.

To try another unique pairing with Pineapple Papaya Punch, visit on Sunday at 1 p.m. when Latusion‘s Peruvian Fusion food truck will be parked outside of the tasting room. Beef empanadas and loaded fries with all sorts of savory sauces are the perfect accoutrements to day drinking.

