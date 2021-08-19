Prestige Organic Market (5 Blue Slip) joined Riverside Market and Eleva Coffee on the ground floor of the Blue Slip luxury residential development in the northernmost section of Greenpoint.

Grand opening signage at Prestige Organic Market at Blue Slip.

Prestige Organic Market opened its doors three weeks ago and signed a 10 year lease, giving the community another option for organic food shopping for the next decade.

The new organic market across the street from Greenpoint Playground is deceptively large, offering a broad selection of organic produce, dairy products, dry goods, frozen foods, cleaning supplies, and personal care products.

Stocked shelves at Prestige Organic Market.

To the far right of the front doors, Prestige Organic Market sells fresh fruits and vegetables. In the middle aisles, shelves are lined with everything from pasta and granola bars to paper towels and hand soaps. To the far left of the entrance is the frozen food section with plenty of ice cream options. Straight to the back is the refrigerated section with a wide variety of cheese, yogurt, and milk.

The refrigerated section at the back of Prestige Organic Market.

Prestige Organic Market was clean, and the shelves were organized. The staff was incredibly friendly and helpful. Overall, the new market offers a very pleasant shopping experience, and is an advantageous addition to the northern section of the neighborhood.

v

Prestige Organic Market is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.