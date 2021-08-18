It’s been a strange year for one of Greenpoint’s most popular Polish restaurants. Krolewskie Jadlo, at 694 Manhattan Ave, recently caught local attention when the owner starting posting messages in the closed restaurant’s windows. The printed out notes implied that a labor shortage and feud with another local Polish eatery forced Krolewskie Jadlo’s kitchen to remain closed.

Now, a new Instagram post indicates that the beloved longtime restaurant is no more.

“After 17 years I have to close krolewskie. But thank you it was a nice ride,” reads the post. “This is not only me a lot of small businesses are going down. Now we have to pay unbelievable amounts for employees. Nobody wants to work. We should not forget and put De Blasio and Cuomo for what they have done to jail…”

The post continues with anti-vaccine rhetoric, as well as calls for political action and a threat of self-harm. Commenters voice their disappointment in the restaurant closing and memories at the spot, known for its generous portions and shareable pierogi platters.