Following a year off, Restaurant Week returns to Williamburg’s Grand Street starting Monday, August 16th through Sunday, August 29th.

In 2021, 11 local restaurants on Grand Street will be offering three-course prix fixe dinners from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. at discounted rates. The annual celebration of North Brooklyn’s cuisine supports local restaurants by offering $21 to $35 meals to usher in regulars, new clientele and fill seats during a time when many New Yorkers are typically out of town.

All along six bustling blocks of Grand Street, you’ll find special menus at these participating spots:

Los Tacos (502 Grand St.)

Carneval (507 Grand St.)

v

Ryujin (513 Grand St.)

Mad for Chicken (617 Grand St.)

The Sandwich Shop (658 Grand St.)

Bahia (690 Grand St.)

Bk Jani (679 Grand St.)

Ammazzacaffe (702 Grand St.)

Grand Morelos (727 Grand St.)

Thip Osha (795 Grand St.)

Taco Edition (800 Grand St.)