For a limited time, Greenpointers can enjoy birria with their beer. Yesterday, August 16th, marked the first day of Taqueria Nixtamal’s pop-up at Threes Brewing (113 Franklin St.). The Mexican pop-up will relieve Threes’s regular food vendor, The Meat Hook, until August 29th.

Stop in to enjoy birria tacos and more, all paired perfectly with refreshing Threes beer. Nixtamal’s pop-up menu highlights the traditional Mexican dish of birria, a stew of juicy meat, and includes a sampling of popular appetizers, mini tacos, nachos, and sliders.

Nixtamal’s birria tacos, now at Threes.

Do not miss Nixtamal’s celebrated tacos, nachos, and sliders made with short rib birria. The menu offers combos of 3 mini tacos or 3 mini sliders with the signature short rib birria. You can also sample a consome or nachos with beans, pico, avocado, topped with the short rib birria.

Nixtamal’s pop-up menu at Threes.

Other dining options include 4 mini rajas tacos, 4 mini bean tacos, and 3 sliders with Nixtamal’s flavorful chicken mole. If you’re looking for snacks or something to share, try the nachos with rajas or chicken mole, the creamy guacamole, the escabeche with pickled jalapeño, or the esquites topped with a zesty chipotle mayo.

Taqueria Nixtamal has a permanent location at The Market Line (115 Delancey St.) on Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. They also sell their popular taco kits online at nixtamal.nyc.

The exterior of Threes Brewing in Greenpoint.

Threes Brewing offers plenty of outdoor sidewalk seating plus newly reopened indoor seating Monday through Friday 5 p.m. – 11 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.