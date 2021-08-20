With so many things happening in the world this week, I bet you Greenpointers could really use a good weekend breather. Here are some events to take your mind off the stress of the world and enjoy the Greenpoint life to the max.

On Saturday, August 21, 11 AM – 1 PM, Newton Creek Alliance will be having a Penny Bridge Cleanup (1000 Meeker Street). Volunteers will help with some simple tasks and short-term goals like trash and debris removal, planting native flora and pathmaking.

Photo Credit: Newton Creek Alliance

Newtown Creek Alliance has been focused on improving a handful of street-end sites since 2018. Their goal is to improve environmental conditions at these sites, while also making them safer and more inviting as green public areas along the shore.

Gloves, shovels, trash bags and all other necessary materials will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring water, sun protection and wear closed-toed shoes. RSVP here to receive more instructions.

On the same day, 11 AM onwards, Echoed Voices will be hosting a clean-up day at McCarren Park (Lorimer/Bedford entrance) across from Five Leaves.

v

Photo Credit: Echoed Voices

After cleaning up, the crew will be stopping at Lot Radio for an ice cold beverage.

Seems like you’re spoilt for choice this weekend on how you want to activate those environmentally friendly thumbs.

New kid on the block, Greenpoint Gym (147 Greenpoint Avenue), will be having a free Spinning class on Saturday. Ride and sweat it out with them from 11 AM – 12 PM. Secure your spot here.

After burning those calories, put them back on at Fresh Taste Bakery’s pop-up! ‘The Clean Sweet Pop-Up Shop’ will be taking place from 1 – 6 PM at Stuart Cinema and Cafe (79 West Street).





Photo Credit: @freshtastebakery

This event is a collaboration between Dre’s House and Chef Fresh. The duo are serving up scented hand sanitizers, cupcakes and more!

If music is your jam, we got you. Schimanski (54 North 11th Street) is bringing us RNB Nights. Starting at 10 PM on Saturday, all the way till 4 AM closing hours on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Schimanski

Wake up all satiated from the RNB tunes and head on over to McGolrick Park for the weekly farmers market. Vendors will be around from 10 AM – 3 PM.

While you are there, NBKessentials will be having a Men’s sneaker drive for homeless neighbors. Help our homeless neighbors by bringing gently-used sneakers in men’s sizes 7+ to McGolrick Park. The crew will be there from 10 AM – 1 PM to receive your donations.

Photo Credit: NBKessentials

Before you call it a day on Sunday, August 22, here are 2 musical performances not to be missed.

Vivien Goldman ‘Next Is Now’ record release show will be taking place at 4 PM and 7 PM, IRL (80 Franklin Street). Vivien is a musician, journalist and reggae scholar. Her seventh book, the award-winning Revenge of the She-Punks, has seven international editions. This woman is a force to be reckoned with.

Photo Credit: Vivien Goldman

Lupes Lounge (114 Greenpoint Avenue) will be having a one-of-a-kind performance at 7 – 10 PM. Featuring Monkquis, Hailes, Lu Filthy, Phoenix Sohl, Garvey Alexander and Lea Sophia. Tickets go for $15. Get yours on-site.

Photo Credit: Lupes Lounge

It is our wish that this listing brings you the ease of joy – a much-needed element in everyone’s lives today. Enjoy Greenpointers!