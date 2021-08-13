It was a hot and busy week in Greenpoint!

We rounded up the best stores for toys, kids books, clothes and more for back to school shopping that supports local businesses. We also took a deep look at the Southern Italian street food served at Salsa, a new Neapolitan pizzeria on Clinton St.

Those seeking out something new can also venture to Silver Light Cafe, a daytime coffee and wifi spot adjacent to Silver Light Tavern. Hana Makgeolli is also opening their tasting room this Saturday! Make plans for next week, when a new limited edition tlayuda hits the menu at Xilonen, and Grand Street Restaurant Week kicks off with discounted three-course meals.

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses starting Monday, August 16, but some local venues are already mandating proof of vax. And yes, plenty of vaccines are still available locally, as are COVID tests.

If you’re feeling a need to move or chill out, check out the classes and events at the newly opened Goodyoga. Or indulge in an afternoon of self care at Skincare by Sol at Java Street Studios.

v

Looking for weekend plans? We have them all right here. And of course, all the outfits to go with them.