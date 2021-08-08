With the news that New York City will require patrons of indoor venues, restaurants, and fitness facilities to prove that they’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine for entry this September, many Greenpoint and Williamsburg businesses are expediting their restrictions. With so many hospitality businesses working with limited crews (is anywhere not hiring?), checking vaccine status is yet another burden on overworked front of staffers, so remember to be patient and kind as these new restrictions roll out.

Below is a list of businesses that currently require proof of vax to enter, so keep your vaccine card or Excelsior pass ready to gain access:

Businesses requiring proof of vaccine in Greenpoint:

— Sama Street

— Broken Land

v

— Di an Di

— Standards Manual

Businesses requiring proof of vaccine in Williamsburg:

— Diner

— Union Pool

— Gertie

— Llama Inn

— Full Circle Bar