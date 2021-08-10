As many New Yorkers continue to work from home, with a return to the office perhaps never in sight, more local businesses than ever are working to accommodate the laptop brigade. Plenty of local cafes and restaurants have perfect outdoor workspaces already, put several more are adding features like strong Wifi and laptop-friendly tables to usher in the stuck-at-home remote workers.

One such business, Silver Light Tavern (689 Lorimer St.), a popular cocktail bar and brunch spot just blocks from McCarren Park, has added an entirely new branch Silver Light Cafe, to welcome the daytime crew.

Now, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., the cafe at Silver Light offers ample, distantly spaced seating, accessible Wifi, and coffee drinks plus daytime foods. Cozy corner tables can be used for meetings, while smaller cafe tables are perfect for hunkering down, and writing articles just like this one!

The menu includes espresso drinks, egg sandwiches, tarts, tortilla espanola, pastries and more. Rotating fresh juices, as well as frappes, matcha and tea are also served.

Those who want to stay past 4 p.m. and watch Silver Light transition back into a tavern again, with a 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. happy hour that includes $7 wines, select cocktail specials and $2 off draft beers.

v