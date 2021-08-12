This weekend in Greenpoint, we are seeing many musical talents come through the neighborhood. You’ll also get to display your craftiness and dance your hearts out. Let’s get to the deets.

Brooklyn Craft Company (165 Greenpoint Ave) will be holding 2 classes this weekend.

On Saturday, August 14, 11 AM – 1 PM, bring your torn denim in and learn how to mend all by yourself. Molly George, a textile artist and teacher, will teach you how to patch them up, apply sashiko techniques, a type of Japanese hand sewing used for visible mending, decorative stitching, and more!



Left: Denim textiles. Right: Instructor Molly George. Photo Credit: Brooklyn Craft Company

If you don’t own torn denim, you can opt to practice the techniques on fabric scraps provided. All tools and materials required are included in the registration fee, including needles, specialty thread, rulers, water soluble pencils, and more.

Show those well-loved jeans some love. Sign up here.

On Sunday, August 15, 5 – 8 PM, you will have the chance to learn Indigo Shibori Dyeing. Alongside Molly again, you will get to explore shibori from many angles; learn several different shibori techniques and dye a whole bunch of things, from clothing to accessories to home decor.



Photo Credit: Brooklyn Craft Company

Shibori is a Japanese dyeing technique that typically involves folding, twisting or bunching cloth and binding it, then dyeing it in indigo. Shibori is a very vast technique and there are tons of ways to do it (and a truly infinite number of patterns you can create), and in this class you’ll get an in-depth look at several of them.

Book your slot now.

Trikelion Arts (106 Calyer Street) is back with a new performance in their backyard. From August 12 – 14, Yoko Murakami + Testu Collective present THE VOID. There are 2 showings each day, 8 PM and 9 PM.

Photo Credit: Testu Collective and Yoko Murakami

Surrender to THE VOID, a surreal performance that explores the deep recesses of the mind, where reality is constantly in flux. The backyard of Triskelion is reimagined as an alternate universe, and the audience is taken on a sensory journey through Murakami’s intuitive movement and Testu’s hypnotic visuals with acousmatic sounds.

As a metaphor for current times, this performance delves into how the pandemic has changed our sense of place and shifted our perception of time.

Get your tickets here.

Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Avenue) presents Disco & Brews this Saturday 6 PM all the way till Sunday morning 10:30 AM.

Photo Credit: Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co.

Come up to their roof for a tasty mix of modern disco, summertime house, craft beers, and food. Disco & Brews is a monthly summertime dance series that mixes the glittery sounds of disco, fat 80s synthlines, steady house kick, with a modern twist. Check out their Soundcloud for a preview.

Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. serves up a backyard feel that’s hard to find in NYC. It’s a space to chill with your friends, watch the sunset, and enjoy some good tunes. The dance floor gets going as the sun sets; don’t miss it! Groups of 10 or more can contact the crew about an open bar reservation.

Now for the musicians gracing us with their talents:

Believe in Ghost! makes their first appearance at the Greenpoint Terminal Market (2 Noble Street), 12 PM, Saturday August 14.

SPACE CADE7S will be performing at Domino Park (300 Kent Avenue) on Saturday, 2 PM.

Early Riser, Coffee Nap and Fox Indigo will be playing at The Park Church Co-op (129 Russell Street) on Saturday, 4 PM.





Left – Right: Believe in Ghost!, SPACE CADE7S, Park Church Coop Summer Concert Series

Good news – these performances are all staggered. It’s as if the music gods find it hard to choose and didn’t want you to as well.

Wherever you choose to go this Greenpoint weekend, be sure to bring along a proof of vaccination. It’s the access pass we all need now.