Happy Mother’s Day Weekend Greenpoint!

This week, a brand new walk-in vax site opened on Ainslie St, open to anyone 16 and over without an appointment.

We shared new parenting resources in the neighborhood and best restaurants for families to hang out at locally.

Those eager for a wellness boost can join the Daybreaker community, which is bringing its morning raves back to The William Vale Hotel. Music lovers can also check out Pandemusic to help support local artists and enjoy some live music once again. Flower Shop Collective also helps make fine art more equitable.

Contributor Jody Doo shared her experience documenting Asian-owned businesses in Greenpoint, noticing that many business owners prefer to remain anonymous in these times of increased AAPI hate crimes.

Looking ahead to next week, and plan a treat on a weekday with Greenpoint’s best lunch specials. If you’re craving pizza or sandwiches, we also have those top roundups for you.

Need a last minute Mother’s Day gift? We have a local gift guide as well as some suggestions from Las Brewhas, a mother daughter specialty soap company. To whip up something special for mom, try cooking @NYCVeganMom’s pesto pasta!

Also in and around Greenpoint:

New plans were revealed for Marsha P Johnson State Park. This new rendition does not feature the controversial mural and will instead feature commemorative plaque for the LGBTQ rights hero.

Several Greenpoint and Williamsburg restaurants were awarded Michelin Bib Gourmands for high-end, affordable dining, including Pierozek, Xilonen, Bolero, Hanon, Glasserie, 21 Greenpoint, Shalom Japan, Llama Inn, Gentle Perch, Ammazzacaffè and Roberta’s.

Greenpoint Terminal Market is back, with a special dog fashion show at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

NYC’s Open Streets program will be made permanent.

Leonard Library opened a reading garden! Both this BPL location and the Greenpoint Library will offer indoor service starting Monday, May 10. The Greenpoint Library will also be hosting a free plant giveaway on Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. offering herbs, perennials, annuals and library-raised tomatoes.