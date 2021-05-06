Parenting is challenging anywhere, and being a parent in New York City comes with its own set of unique obstacles. Becoming a new parent requires a whole new set of knowledge, and luckily, Greenpoint is full of parents, grandparents and parents-to-be willing to share their wisdom.

Locally, several shops, services, and individuals can help to fulfill those new parenting needs. These resources for new parents in Greenpoint and will help you find everything from diapers to daycare to doctors in the neighborhood.

Where to Buy Essentials

Babies sure do need a lot of stuff. Everything from diapers to creams to an emergency pacifier can be found right here in Greenpoint.

The big chain pharmacies in Greenpoint, including CVS (859 Manhattan Ave.), Walgreens (750 Manhattan Ave.), and Rite Aid (783 Manhattan Ave.), all have baby supplies including diapers, wipes, creams, medicines, formula, baby food, and accessories like pacifiers.

The organized section of Honest diapers, wipes, and bathing essentials at Rite Aid.

Out of the pharmacies in the area, Rite Aid is your best bet. It’s the largest with the widest selection of baby goods. They sell Honest diapers and Honest wipes as well as several other brands, and even swimming diapers. They also have a good selection of soap, shampoo, pacifiers and toys. Plus, they are open 24 hours every day, for those late night diaper runs.

Altru Chemists’ selection of baby lotions and breastfeeding accessories.

Another great option is Altru Chemists (987 Manhattan Ave.). They also sell Honest diapers, and offer a great selection of baby shampoo, soap, creams and lotions, and a variety of children’s medication. They also have breast pumps and accessories for breast milk. Altru Chemists is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7pm and Saturday Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

Grocery stores in the area also sell some baby supplies. CTown (953 Manhattan Ave.) has a small selection of products for babies, mostly formula and baby food. CTown is open everyday from 8am to 9pm.

Some of the baby supplies offered at Market on Kent.

If you want a one-stop shop for all of your baby’s needs, head to the new Market on Kent (158 Kent St.). Market on Kent is a great bet for baby supplies, including Honest diapers, wipes, and baby food. It’s extremely clean and organized, making for a wonderful shopping experience. Market on Kent is open everyday from 7am to 9pm.

Those looking to be eco-conscious or to not spend a lot can also take advantage of the generosity of parents with growing kids — The Buy Nothing Williamsburg/Greenpoint Facebook group is a great resource to find, request, and share items, all for free!

Where to Buy Non-Essentials

There are essential items that babies need, and then there are a ton of other items that are very helpful for new parents. These stores carry everything from baby carriers to onesies to toys to keep little ones entertained while parents shower.

Hip baby swimwear from The Wild.

The Wild (272 Driggs Ave.) is the best store around for new parents. It is a wonderfully curated shop offering organic and natural supplies for babies and caregivers. The website states that they “empower parents to embrace their authentic and wild selves by providing products and education to support their unique journey through parenthood.” The Wild carries a wide variety of helpful items including baby carriers, nursing bras, diaper bags, and books. They sell tons of hip baby clothes, feeding and bathing equipment, cloth diapers, creams, soaps, and lotions, plus baby toys. The store also offers helpful classes and workshops for new parents and parents-to-be. The Wild is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 7pm, Saturday 9am to 7pm, and Sunday 11am to 6pm.

Lockwood (98 Greenpoint Ave.) is a fun store that sells gifts like puzzles and candles. Many may not know that the back of the store boasts a great baby and children’s section. They sell onesies, some highlighting the great neighborhood of Greenpoint, and toys, books, and stuffed animals. It’s a great place to buy a gift for newborns or children’s birthdays. Lockwood is open everyday from 11am to 8pm.

Greenpoint Toys (738 Manhattan Ave.) is a family-owned toy store in the heart of Greenpoint, that has been around for over 30 years. It is the perfect destination for parents or anyone looking for a gift for a child. They have traditional baby toys like rattles as well as educational amusements from popular brands like Fisher Price. Greenpoint Toys is open Monday through Friday from 10:30am to 7pm, Saturday 10am to 6pm, and Sunday 11am to 5pm.

Child Care

An essential service for new parents is a great day care facility. It can be difficult to leave your baby with strangers when you head back to work. Trust in one of these experienced child care experts in Greenpoint.

ABC Child Center (109 Nassau Ave.) is an established daycare and preschool in Greenpoint. It is open year-round for full day programs with rolling admissions. They have an infant program, a toddler program, and a preschool. It is one of the few child care centers in the area that allow infants to enter the program at 3 months old.

The new Greenpoint location of Lightbridge Academy, currently in construction and enrolling for the fall.

Lightbridge Academy (23 India St.) has a beautiful new location in Greenpoint that is currently under construction, opening in the fall. They are actively enrolling for later this year with a full infant, toddler, preschool and pre-k program. Lightbridge is welcoming children as young as 6 weeks old.

Parents often need to think about the future also and may want to also check out two great early childhood learning options in Greenpoint. Building Blocks of Greenpoint (44 Kent St.) has programs for children aged 2 to 6 in a beautiful location near the river. Greenpoint YMCA Early Childhood Center, located at the Polish & Slavic Center at 176 Java Street, has a full day program for 2 to 5-year-olds.

Medical Care

There are several experienced pediatricians located right here in Greenpoint.

The waiting room at Tribeca Pediatrics.

There is a Tribeca Pediatrics location at 288 Driggs Ave. with rave reviews and a gorgeous office. Another established practice called E. G. Greenpoint Pediatrics is at 14 McGuinness Blvd. S. and a pediatrician named Hanna Lesicka runs her own private practice at 217 Calyer St.

For emergency medical care, there is a City MD located at 795 Manhattan Ave.

Greenpoint Parents Facebook Group

The Williamsburg and Greenpoint Parents Facebook Group homepage.

To help parents navigate all of these new needs and services, parents need other parents! There is a great Facebook group called Williamsburg and Greenpoint Parents, a private group with 5,000+ members. To join, you need answer a few short questions, and will then be welcomed into a community of like-minded parents.