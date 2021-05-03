Let’s face it – your mom is probably pretty stressed, and the ongoing pandemic certainly isn’t helping. Show her (and some local businesses) some love this Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, with one of our gift picks below. Whether you’re able to celebrate in person, or you’ll be gift-giving over Zoom, Greenpoint has plenty of cute options to share with the mamas in your life.

Treat her to a mani-pedi

We could all use some pampering about now, and with summer on the horizon, make sure your mom’s nails look fresh. It’s good enough that Lili and Cata (72 Greenpoint Avenue) use non-toxic and eco-friendly products, but they also have a cafe and wine bar. Your mom needs that in her life. Lili and Cata are currently open for services both indoors, or outdoors in their backyard garden.

Try out flotation therapy

For a spa experience your mom has likely never tried before, Vessel Floats (101 West Street) offers flotation therapy, which involves (you guessed it) floating in an isolation tank filled with warm saltwater. Sounds weird? Floating can help put both your body and mind at ease. Vessel Floats claim “[t]he combined benefits of Epsom salts and weightlessness allow your muscles, bones, joints, and connective tissues a chance to rest and recover.” Your mom can choose to listen to a guided meditation or sound bath as she spends an hour all to herself. Vessel Floats gift cards are available here.

Send her a sweet treat, wherever she is

You probably have fond memories of childhood days spent baking in the kitchen with your mom, so return the favor with a package of baked goodies from Ovenly (31 Greenpoint Avenue). Choose from options like the Brooklyn Blackout Cake or Lemon Brown Butter Shortbread Cookies. Ovenly has gluten-free and vegan options to accommodate dietary restrictions, if that’s a concern. Plus, they ship nationwide. If you can’t be there in person, you can always show your love with sugary goodness.

Plants! Plants! Plants!

One could argue that Greenpoint runs on the two Ps – Polish food, and plants. Satisfy your mom’s love of the latter with a funky arid or tropical plant from Tula (59 Meserole Avenue) which offers shipping. Give her a bouquet of dried flowers that will last forever from Field Trip (173 Green Street). For a more local mom, you can preorder your bouquet from Homecoming (and maybe throw in a fun planter to go with it) 107 Franklin Street.

Get crafty

Lots of us have picked up new hobbies during quarantine, and maybe that hobby can be done with your mom. Brooklyn Craft Company (165 Greenpoint Avenue) offers virtual classes, like embroidery, punch-needling, and macrame for everyone ranging from complete beginners to more seasoned crafting pros.

Go crazy at Lockwood Shop

I dare you to walk into Lockwood (98 Greenpoint Avenue) and not find something your mom would adore, whether she’s a wine mom, a candle mom, a throw pillow mom, or a combination of all three. Particular standouts include – a sassy oven mitt from Blue Q, a mug with her favorite quote from Schitt’s Creek, or a tote bag with a fun print of Greenpoint. And a sheet mask and jade roller. Your mom deserves it all.