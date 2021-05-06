Popular daytime rave Daybreaker is returning to Williamsburg for the first time since the pandemic started.

Kicking off on the Rooftop of the William Vale Hotel, the sunrise party starts with an hour of yoga and a “mini joy practice” followed by a two-hour dance party with DJs, performance artists and breakfast snacks and drinks. Daybreaker was originally designed as a stress-busting way to start the work day pre commute, and what better energy to start your day with than a group of people dancing outdoors.

Daybreaker notes that the organizers are completely committed to guest’s safety and masks will be required for the entirety of the event. Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test will be required for entry. No phones are allowed, to help guests feel more present.

Due to space restrictions and current NYC guidelines, only 200 tickets were sold for the Wednesday, May 12 event, which kicks off at 6 a.m., just in time for you to dance in the spring sunrise. The $99 tickets sold out promptly. Those who want to join the second two hours of the event can register for $75 waitlist tickets still available online. More events are promised for those eager to join the daytime dance party. Those who want to livestream the event and join in from home, can also purchase $15 tickets online.

Those who can’t quite wake up at the crack of dawn can also test out Daybreaker on Demand, a new streaming platform that lets users “practice joy” from the comfort of their homes and the luxury of their snooze buttons.

As New York City comes back to a rendition of its former self, it will be interesting to see which institutions from the before times return to the neighborhood.