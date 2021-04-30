“As a vegan mom, I’ve had many people ask how my children feel about eating vegan food. Do they miss meat at home? What about ice cream? And where do they get their protein?” says Julie Haspel, the Greenpoint resident behind the popular food Instagram, @NYCVeganMom. “My answer has always been that our approach to food as an exciting adventure remained unchanged after I became vegan; fried tofu with broccoli and chili crisp, arancini filled with vegan cheese and a classic favorite, nut-free sunflower seed pesto with whole wheat spaghetti

topped with roasted chickpeas, are some of the delicious vegan dinners my teenagers love.”

All of the ingredients for her pesto recipe listed below are available at various Greenpoint markets, including Market on Kent and Greenpoint Natural Market, as well as the McGolrick Farmers Market. “The greenmarkets offer an endless supply of local vegetables to add variety to plant-based meals,” Haspel adds.

Teenagers or not at home, whip up her beloved pasta recipe with local Greenpoint ingredients:

Sunflower Seed Pesto with Whole Wheat Spaghetti Topped with Roasted Chickpeas

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

One 15 oz. can chickpeas, drained, rinsed and dried as much as possible

Salt and pepper

¼ cup sunflower seeds

2 cups packed basil leaves

¼ tsp. salt and fresh pepper

¼ cup grated vegan parmesan (Violife prefered)

1 large garlic clove, chopped

½ cup plus 1 tbsp. olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

1 lb. whole wheat linguine or spaghetti