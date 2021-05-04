In this increasingly expensive stretch of North Brooklyn, it can feel difficult to find a good, affordable meal, even at lunchtime. But Greenpoint happens to be rife with possibilities to save your stomach, and your daytime dining budget.

Several eateries in the neighborhood offer lunch specials, with all of the taste at a fraction of the cost. Everything from sushi or lobster sliders to traditional Polish comfort food can be enjoyed at a discount.

Here’s a roundup of Greenpoint’s best lunch specials.

Edy’s Grocer

The za’atar chicken salad sandwich, the arugula pesto grilled cheese, the fattoush salad, and the kale tabbouleh from Edy’s Grocer.

At this point, if you live in Greenpoint, you know about Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.), the Lebanese grocery store and takeout operation with a cult following.

Owner Edouard Massih revises the menu seasonally and the results are always inventive, interesting, and unlike other options in the area.

Each month there is a different “2 for $12” weekday lunch special. This month you can mix and match the za’atar chicken salad sandwich and the arugula pesto grilled cheese with the fattoush salad or kale tabbouleh. All four options are fantastic.

Edy’s Grocer is open Tuesday through Friday 8am to 7pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 5pm. They offer takeout and delivery for some grocery items, but the lunch special is only available to pick up.

Kanahashi

The Samurai Roll from Kanahashi.

Kanahashi (981 Manhattan Ave.) is one of the best Japanese restaurants in the neighborhood, yet it’s never too crowded. The delicious food is always of the highest quality, and the service is impeccable.

Kanahashi offers several different such specials, including many fresh sushi options. You can get the Sushi Lunch for $12 with 5 pieces of assorted sushi and 1 California roll or the Sashimi Lunch for $14 with 10 pieces of assorted sashimi or a combination of the two for $15 including 4 pieces of sushi, 6 pieces of sashimi, and 1 California roll. For the amazing quality and taste of the sushi, these options are quite a deal.

Other lunch specials include the Unadon or broiled eel over seasoned rice for $15, the Maki Duet Lunch with a choice of any 2 regular or hand rolls for $10, the Maki Triplet Lunch with 3 regular or hand rolls for $13 or the Chirashi with 7 pieces of assorted sashimi on seasoned rice for $15.

Lastly, the Hibachi Lunch for $11 is a steal if you’re not into sushi. It comes with rice and a choice of chicken, steak, shrimp, or salmon and miso soup or salad.

Kanahashi is open every day from 11:30am to 9:30pm. They have delivery and takeout.

Karczma

The breaded chicken cutlet with mashed potatoes from Karczma.

Amid an abundance of Polish restaurants in Greenpoint, Karczma (136 Greenpoint Ave.) stands out. The food is delicious and affordable, served in a warm rustic setting that makes you feel like you were transported to a 17th century tavern, in a good way.

Try this gem during the week. The Lunch Plate is $13.50 and available Monday to Friday noon to 4pm. Options are plentiful and include Polish kielbasa or white (unsmoked) kielbasa with hunter stew, stuffed cabbage with Polish kielbasa, stuffed cabbage with 3 pierogis, breaded pork cutlet or breaded chicken cutlet with mashed potatoes and coleslaw, one pork or chicken kebab with French fries, or Karczma’s bacon sandwich. All plates come with soup. Choices include chicken noodle soup, white borscht, or pickle soup.

Karczma is open everyday from noon to 9:30pm. They have takeout and delivery.

Lobster Joint

Lobster and crab cake sliders with a side of pickles and coleslaw from Lobster Joint.

Lobster Joint (1073 Manhattan Ave.) is a casual restaurant drawing inspiration from New England summer vacations and the food that usually accompanies them. Affordable lobster can be an oxymoron but Lobster Joint shows it can be done.

The lunch specials, served Monday through Friday from noon to 4pm, are great deals. Grab a half of a lobster grilled cheese and soup for $18, or a soup and choice of 2 lobster or crab sliders for $16, or a choice of 2 lobster or crab sliders and a side for $14. Sides include fries, pickles and coleslaw, onion rings, mac and cheese, or a salad.

They are open everyday from noon to 10pm. They have takeout and delivery.

Scalino

The rustic interior of Scalino.

Scalino (659 Manhattan Ave.) is a cozy Italian restaurant on the border of Williamsburg. It has a warm, rustic Italian vibe which means it can work for a date or a family outing. The most affordable time to go is during lunch when they feature pasta lunch specials Monday through Friday from noon to 5pm.

For $12, choose one of Scalino’s mouth-watering pasta options and a fresh salad. Pastas include rigatoni in a turkey sausage tomato cream sauce, penne with broccoli rabe and sausage, spinach and ricotta ravioli, gorgonzola fettuccine, pappardelle in a tomato cream sauce with bacon, and tagliarini bolognese.

Scalino is open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11pm.

Glasserie

The labne topped with harissa and warm pita from the Mezze Feast.

Glasserie (95 Commercial St.) is a gorgeous Mediterranean restaurant, located in the former home of Greenpoint Glass Works, tucked away on a quiet street in north Greenpoint. If you’re looking for a fancier lunch, Glasserie is a great bet. The outdoor dining section is well-designed, providing an oasis in an area surrounded by construction.

The best time to go is lunch. It is not crowded, and they offer a lunch special that is not as affordable as previous options on this list, but still a deal that includes several mezze options allowing diners to try different menu items ins a fun and delicious way.

The Mezze Feast is $38 and includes smoked eggplant, hummus, labne, falafel, olives, horseradish beets, pickled cabbage, and pita bread. The labne and falafel are out of this world, but the highlight was the warm pita bread, served puffed up from the heat.

Glasserie is open Monday through Wednesday noon to 9pm and Thursday through Sunday noon to 10pm. They offer takeout and delivery.