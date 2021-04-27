Sandwiches are truly the best thing since sliced bread. You don’t have to look far in Greenpoint to find excellent combinations of anything and everything delicious between two slices of sourdough, a freshly made baguette, an everything bagel, or an English muffin.

Whether you are looking for a new favorite breakfast sandwich, something different for lunch or even a vegan option, Greenpoint has your hero. Here’s where to source Greenpoint’s best sandwiches.

Eastern District

The Spicy Soppressata and Provolone Sandwich from Eastern District.

Eastern District (1053 Manhattan Ave.) is an unparalleled gem with an unassuming storefront. It is first and foremost a cheese shop with everything needed to create a great cheese and charcuterie plate. They also sell She Wolf Bakery breads.

They also happen to make some of the best sandwiches in Brooklyn with the high quality cheese, deli meats, and bread they sell. Try the Spicy Sopressata and Provolone Sandwich with soppressata, sharp provolone, roasted red peppers and oregano vinaigrette on a freshly baked baguette.

Eastern District has really special gift baskets and catering platters great for picnics and summer gatherings. Eastern District is open Monday to Thursday 11am to 8:30pm, Friday and Saturday 11am to 9pm, and Sunday 11am to 7pm.

Archestratus

The Darren Vito sandwich from Archestratus.

Archestratus‘ (160 Huron St.) fare is best enjoyed during a longer lunch break, because you won’t be able to resist a leisurely browse through the shelves in the back of the store. There are cooking-related books, numerous puzzles, cute wrapping paper and cards, and other intriguing gifts. The front section is dedicated to Italian groceries like pasta, coffee, fruit and veggies, and dairy products. This is also where you order some of Greenpoint’s best Italian sandwiches.

You really can’t go wrong with any of the sandwiches. Try the Darren Vito with mortadella, red peppers, caciocavallo, and breadcrumbs or the Famous Oliva, a meatball sub with 3 meatballs slathered in red sauce with provolone. Another great option is the Vinny Vincenz with roasted pork, broccoli rabe, and provolone.

Archestratus is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 6pm. You can preorder sandwiches or groceries or stop by the store and pick up goods.

Blue Light Speak Cheesy

The Waiting Rainbow sandwich from Blue Light Speak Cheesy.

The Blue Light Speak Cheesy, located at Getaway Coffee Shop (158 Green St.), has expanded their menu to include outstanding bagel sandwiches on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

The first is a simple Egg and Cheese sandwich with scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, and sriracha aioli, with the option to add impossible breakfast sausage. The second two are more inventive and truly amazing.

The Salt N’ Pepa Jelly sandwich comes with scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, pepper jelly, crispy onions and arugula on an everything bagel.

The Wieting Rainbow sandwich, named after the owner’s boyfriend, comes with cream cheese, scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar, grilled red onion, green cholula and cilantro on an everything bagel.

You can’t go wrong with any of the three options. They have been meticulously designed with the right amounts of spice, and creaminess. They do not offer delivery, so make sure you make your way over before 1pm.

Frankel’s Deli

The Pastrami, Egg, and Cheese sandwich from Frankel’s.

Frankel’s (631 Manhattan Ave.) is a Greenpoint institution known all over New York for having amazing bagels and sandwiches. People have spotted celebrities there who have traveled across the river to try the legendary Pastrami, Egg, and Cheese sandwich. It’s served on a challah roll or bagel with mouth-watering homemade pastrami, folded fried eggs, and American cheese.

Another great option is the Hot Pastrami Reuben with hand-cut hot pastrami, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on rye bread.

Frankel’s is open Wednesday through Sunday 9am to 3pm or until they sell out, which does happen. They offer takeout and delivery but sometimes shut off these services when they are too busy.

Littleneck Outpost

An unclose look at Littleneck Outpost’s tuna sandwich.

Littleneck Outpost (128 Franklin St.) is a cute outpost focused on sandwiches, plus great coffee and specialty grocery items.

If it’s early, the Sausage, Egg and Cheese sandwich is a good choice. It features soft scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and smoked maple. It tastes like an upgraded version of a McDonald’s favorite.

If it’s lunch you’re looking for, try the phenomenal tuna sandwich. It’s a traditional tuna salad with kalamata olives added for a nice kick, served on a large white roll.

Littleneck Outpost is located across the street from the popular American Playground making it an ideal place to pick up a sandwich before letting the kids play. Breakfast and lunch are served all day from 8am to 7pm. They offer takeout and delivery.

Maman

The Truffle Croque ‘Maman’ sandwich from Maman.

Maman (80 Kent St.) is an adorable French cafe wallpapered in blue and white florals with cute bunnies spread throughout the store as decoration. Plus, it serves one of Greenpoint’s best chicken sandwiches. It’s called the Katie Sandwich and comes with roasted chicken, basil aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula, and roasted tomato on a baguette. It’s served slightly warm, mostly from the chicken. This allows the basil aioli to melt throughout each delicious bite.

Another fantastic option is the Truffle Croque ‘Maman’ which comes with ham, Comté cheese, and homemade truffle béchamel sauce. It’s just the right amount of decadence for a Friday lunch.

Maman is open Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 6pm. They have takeout and delivery.

Louie’s Luncheonette

The Pig Savin’ Rib Sandwich from Louie’s.

Louie’s (233 Eagle St.) is a plant-based deli, offering up a delicious vegan alternative to the traditional Italian hero. It’s the perfect option for the sandwich-loving vegan.

Greenpointers love the Italian sandwich, with Louie’s vegan ham and pepperoni, red onion, tomato, arugula, red pepper spread, balsamic and oil on delicious She Wolf Pizza Bianca. Or you could try the latest addition to the menu, the Pig Savin’ Rib Sandwich. It comes with vegan ribs, white onion, dill pickle, and BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.

Sandwiches are only served on Saturdays from 11am to 4pm, and are also available for delivery.