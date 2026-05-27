No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Garden Workshop @ Greenpoint Library, 3:30 p.m.: Budding gardeners in grades second through fifth can enjoy a hands-on workshop with retired elementary-school teacher and urban gardening expert Leslie Fiske to explore, observe, plant, harvest, and sample a variety of herbs, flowers, and veggies. Free, registration required here.

It’s Crowded: Gallery Show Opening @ Yashar Gallery, 6 p.m.: Local cartoonist Hillary Fitzgerald Campbell is celebrating a solo gallery exhibit followed by an after party at Temkin’s.

Book Club Discussion @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Join a discussion of the Maya Angelou’s legendary memoir I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and meet fellow local readers. Free, no RSVP needed.

Acrylics on Paper @ Madeline’s, 6 p.m.: Flex some creative muscles and explore watercolor at your own pace during a relaxed guided workshop for adults with a meditative atmosphere. Open to all skill levels and materials will be provided. 21+. $100, get tickets here.

Rebel Girl @ The Gutter, 8 p.m.: Pay homage to woman-centered rock spanning decades during live cover performances playing tribute to Blondie and Paramore, plus other punk rock favorites. $17.85, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Drop-off Movie Night @ Twinkle Playspace, 5:30 p.m.: Kick off the weekend with a few kid-free hours as your little ones (ages 3 to 6) watch a movie, play games, make crafts, and eat pizza and snacks. $60.54, get tickets here.

LeTish Art Exhibition @ Williamsburg, 6 p.m.: Highlighting NYC artists Tucker Eason and Gail Garcia. Free, RSVP here.

Black Birders Week: Birds and Brews! @ Marsha P Johnson State Park, 6:30 p.m.: A sunset bird walk led by NYC Bird Alliance in collaborations with Black AF in STEM and NYC Audubon to celebrate Black Birders Week 2026 and support Black birders of all levels—followed by a happy hour at Brooklyn Brewery. Free, RSVP here.

Bandit Grand Prix Shakeout @ 37 Noble St., 8 a.m.: Local running brand Bandit is hosting a Brooklyn 5K and relay race, and it isn’t complete without a pre-race party. Whether you’re running the actual race or not, you’re welcome to join the night-before 3-mile jog followed by lite bites and other festivities. Free, RSVP here.

Community Pack Walk with Firefighters @ Upstate Stock, 7:30 p.m.: Firehouse dogs aren’t a myth. Join the McCarren Park Dog Run Alliance and local FDNY during a community walk with pups, neighbors, and good vibes.

Greenpoint Open Studios is BACK this weekend! Photo: Tony Falcone

SATURDAY, MAY 30

McCarren Park Block Party and Car-Free Parks Celebration @ Driggs Ave & North 12th, 10 a.m.: Local electeds and a number of local orgs and mutual aid groups are coming together for a family-friendly block party in support of car-free parks and infrastructure featuring a community bike wash, trash cleanup, game/puzzle swap, bird watching, native plant giveaway, and more. Free, RSVP here.

Rooftop Yoga @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: Get centered with a special helping of skyline views during an all-levels-welcome yoga class courtesy of New Love City. Mats will be required for everyone registered, walk-ins welcome if you bring your own mat. Free, register here.

Greenpoint Open Studios @ 12 p.m.: Back for its tenth year, visit over 200 local art studios spanning genres, mediums, and disciplines. Free, more information here.

Watercolor at McCarren Park @ McCarren Parkhouse, 11 a.m.: Get inspired by the sights and sounds of the park during a free-flowing watercolor session. All supplies provided. $43.45, register here.

Art x Embodiment: creativity at home in the body @ 231 Norman Ave, 2 p.m.: Have a reflective afternoon all about how bodies relate to creativity with an artist panel featuring Austen Bohmer, Marilyn Mitchell, and Veronica Velasquez from Circling Studios followed by a 45-minute movement practice, hands-on art making, and light refreshments. 18+. $100, register here.

Draw Breath @ 1044 Manhattan Ave, 2 p.m.: Blend art and yoga during a chill and refreshing meetup. $39.19, register here.

On Material Practice: Martha Naranjo Sandoval @ Nice Film Club, 1 p.m.: Hear from 35mm photographer Martha Naranjo Sandoval about migration, memory, sequencing, and emotional weight in everyday images during an artist talk. Free, RSVP here.

SUNDAY, MAY 31

Greenpoint Open Studios @ 12 p.m.: Day 2.

Bedouin @ BK Backyard, 5 p.m.: Enjoy some chill live beats in an outdoor setting. $50.59, get tickets now.

Pottery Throw Down & Cup Sale + GOS Closing Party @ Clay Space, 5:30 p.m.: Close out Greenpoint Open Studios in a big way during a closing party, ceramic throw down, and mug and cup sale supporting Brooklyn Ceramics Art Tour with drinks, food for purchase, and more. Free, RSVP here.

Blue Moon Yoga and Writing @ Held Space, 6 p.m.: It’s a blue moon! Celebrate it with movement and writing about all things rare and sacred. All levels are welcome and materials will be provided. $23.18, register here.

Make Your Own Sausage @ Prospect Butcher Co, 6:30 p.m.: See how the sausage is made and take some home! Grind, season, crank, and twist your own links while learning what makes particular links so special and enjoying snacks, beverages, and more. $161.90, get tickets here.

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Greenhouse Gang @ Kingsland Wildflowers, 5 p.m.: Get hands on in the garden with Newtown Creek Alliance during an evening of potting, weeding, and nursery maintenance. Free, RSVP here.

One-Day Choir x Queer Choir @ 100 Sutton St., 6:30 p.m.: Soak up the power of collective song during a judgment-free, one-day-only performance of Lola Young’s “Messy” in collaboration with Elias Wolf of Queer Choir and Gaia Music Collective. By donation, get tickets here.

Soccer Trivia @ Berry Park, 8 p.m.: Don’t let the World Cup sneak up on you without brushing up on some facts. Put your friend group expertise to the test on everything from US soccer and MLS, the English Premier League, the Champions League, World Cup history, and individual achievements. $28.52, get tickets here.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

Horror-Comedy Advanced Screening @ Film Noir Cinema, 6:30 p.m.: Be the first to see a new horror-comedy centered on a bachelorette ski trip. Free, RSVP here.

Global Running Day @ McCarren Park Track, 7 p.m.: In case you missed it, everyone runs now. And June 3 is Global Running Day, so Brooklyn Running Company is hosting a community celebration with Asics. Run some laps, try some new shoes, enter a raffle, and more.