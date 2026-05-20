In an effort to keep Greenpoint artsy, the annual Greenpoint Open Studios showcase is back for its tenth iteration on May 30 and 31 from 12 to 6 p.m. each day.

During the two-day, neighborhood-wide affair, over 200 local artists’ studios will be open to the public and all are welcome to see their works, browse workspaces, and attend special exhibitions and events. Artists of all disciplines are participating, from architecture and sculpture to film and dance to painting and textiles, and you’ll be able to get an up-close-and-personal perspective of respective creative processes

Tours and visits are self-guided, and there’s a free map available online here, or printed maps at select locations throughout the neighborhood.

In celebration, there is a kickoff artist social on Thursday, May 21 at 6 p.m. at Maison Mono for participating studios/artists and local business leaders. RSVP is required.

For those seeking libations during the studio crawl, show your map at Greta (204 Nassau Ave.), Madeline’s (113 Franklin St.), and Threes Brewing (113 Franklin St.) for discounted drinks.

To round out Greenpoint Open Studios, Clayspace and the Brooklyn Ceramics Art Tour are partnering on a closing celebration in the Leviton Complex courtyard on the 31st.





