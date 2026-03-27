Good evening, Greenpointers.

Spring is a season of renewal, of new beginnings, of taking some time to stop and smell the roses (and hopefully soon, the cherry blossoms!)

So stop and smell the stories, and review the first week of the season. And continue that relaxation mindset over the next week, with so many meditation events coming up.

A new smashburger spot is taking over a corner lot on Manhattan Avenue, but that’s news to its current occupant, Pueblo Querido.

Georgian restaurant—the country, not the state—Chama Mama will soon open on Franklin Street. But Southern cuisine also gets a local boost when the team behind Williamsburg’s Baba opens Ferguson’s Country this spring.

A new bar in Williamsburg showcases rum’s diversity. Meet “Meet and Meat.”

While the trial of a local man accused of animal abuse continues to stall, some of the dogs rescued by the ASPCA are available for adoption.

The 2nd Annual All-Gender Beauty Pageant perfectly blended camp with community spirit. Missed it? Put the upcoming Debt Gala (an event similarly rooted in mutual aid) on your radar for May.

We visited the studio of textile designer Astrid de Saint Anthost for our latest ‘Greenpoint at Work’ profile. She’s offering needle punch workshops, with the next one scheduled for April 18.

Sadly, a 16-year-old boy died in Williamsburg last week after falling off a tower in Bushwick Inlet Park.

In and around North Brooklyn

A man was shot during a dispute in Williamsburg.

Brooklyn Mirage leadership canceled the 2025 season, but continued to sell tickets anyway, says Brooklyn Magazine.

Greenpoint residents told News 12 that it’s difficult to cross this Manhattan Avenue intersection.

