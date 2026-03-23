16-year-old Timothee Englund has been identified as the victim of a fatal fall at Williamsburg’s Bushwick Inlet Park.

Police were called to the park at 1:15 pm on Friday, March 20. Englund, a sophomore at Manhattan Village Academy High School, had climbed the park’s abandoned tower near the waterfront and fell about 15 feet.

First responders found Englund unresponsive, having sustained severe head trauma. They rushed him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced deceased.

“He was sassy and very stubborn but in a good way, though,” Englund’s older sister told New York Daily News. “He was so funny. Probably the sweetest teenage boy I’ve met. He had a very sensitive side to him.”

The metal structure is fenced off, though there’s a large gap in the fence that allows access.

Sources told New York Post that the teen was attempting to take pictures for social media, but the family pushed back on that explanation.

“We don’t know that. We have no idea,” his father said.