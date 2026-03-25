We recently launched a new profile series, ‘Greenpoint at Work,’ to highlight the sheer number of creative and innovative people living and working in the area.

We spoke to Astrid de Saint Anthost, a local textile designer, artist, and creative director at her namesake studio. Astrid will be hosting a needle punching pillow workshop at the studio (273 Calyer St.) on April 18.

The workshop includes all materials, plus drinks and bites in an atmospheric setting.

Check out our interview below, and the previous ‘Greenpoint at Work’ profile here.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Astrid and her team in the studio.

Tell us about you, and how you ended up in this field

I’m originally from France, and I studied interior design. When I was doing interior design, I decided that I wanted to do something more hands-on, and I got the chance to get introduced to this little atelier that is in the old alley in Paris, and with this couple who were a family business. They were doing just silk, and they trained me. They were my mentors. I stayed with them for two years, and then I wanted a change of scenery. I have double citizenship so I was always drawn to New York, so I decided to come here.

In the beginning we were trying to sell them here, so I became the salesperson, and I was to open a studio as a franchise. So for two years, I did that, it didn’t really work, so I decided to stop with them but some designers reached out for a rush job and they basically said, “Well, why don’t you do it?”

I literally started in my living room and I did this first job for Vera Wang, and then from Vera Wang, I took over my apartment, the bathroom to dye, and then after a year got kicked out and then moved to my first studio. It was in Astoria, it was a little street, very cute. I didn’t know Greenpoint in 2016 and then I came to visit the space, I walked around and I was like, I love this!

What is a typical work day like?

Usually in the morning, I come in, I do email follow-ups. I have someone who helps me do the quotes, and then it depends on the period. I have to work on production so I get some orders. I check if I have the supplies. Then either I will be working on the production, and it will be like two weeks non-stop work, or it will be some samples the designer asked for. We make them all here from cutting the fabric. Or we need to clean, or sometimes during the holiday when there’s no one around, I will create a new collection, so shipping samples, following up with the email and always trying to create new stuff.

Do you have any projects lately that you’ve been really excited about?

January and February are very calm in interior [design], but right now we are going to have a big production of this design [displays fabric]. And they’re going to do 24 yards for a bedroom, so I’m very happy about it.

And there’s another project in 2027. They are building a house in the West Village, and they want to cover the entire walls, have all the Roman shades and the drapes, and the entire room. And I think the couple is very original, and they want me to do some flower felt that will stick out under the pleats. So that’s going to be a crazy project. It’s, I think, almost 200 yards. So I’m very excited. We are right now working on the process of the sampling.

And then we have this other project with for this apartment in Florida. That I’m really excited to because it’s been two years in the making. It’s going to be in the bedroom and the dining room. It’s going to be all painted and then gilded with the silver leaf.

What is your favorite part of the job?

I really like custom. Creating a collection, I love it, but because when I create a collection, I don’t have anything digital. Everything is done hands-on. It’s really hard because I do the sample, then I have to make small samples, then I have to show them how it will look in the room. It’s a lot of work and sometimes, it loses the part of being more of an art piece.

So working with a designer and creating something for them, that is completely catered for them, I really like it. It’s hard because everything that can go wrong always goes wrong. But it’s challenging. And also it’s very easy as an artist, you know, you get repeated on the same routine, routine, routine. And then when you have to create, it gets stuck, especially if you have to do the invoicing. I have a tendency, I realized that I can end up quickly behind the computer and have a hard time staying here unless there’s something that is going to challenge me. So for that, the custom is my favorite.

Students at a recent workshop. Photo courtesy of Astrid.

Where are some of your favorite spots to visit in Greenpoint?

I love Le Gamin (108 Franklin St.) because I know the owner. I really like Stowaway (159 Greenpoint Ave.). I think it’s very lovely. I love Milk and Roses (35 Box St.). I go there often. I like Troost (1011 Manhattan Ave.). I used to go a lot to El Born (651 Manhattan Ave). I really like Di an Di (68 Greenpoint Ave.).

I love Woods Grove (109 Franklin St.) I usually do all my holiday gifts [there], and and Awoke Vintage (107 Franklin St.).

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Rest! I work all the time, I work on the weekend, or the weekend I take care of my kids. I love going upstate, I have a friend who lives there, so [I go] anytime I can. I love the city, even though a lot of people complain about it, but I do love it, this energy, I think, is still there. But usually I do a lot of events for work. Starting soon, every week there will be a gallery opening. I love to do that, if I’m not too tired, I try to do this as much, because you get to see beautiful art and meet people, so that’s one thing I like to do. But otherwise, yes, it’s work, work, and Pilates, and going to the country, and traveling.

What can people expect for this upcoming workshop?

The workshop was started by the clients [coming in]. I did the needle punch, and I loved it. People come, they are scared and you help guide them and the happiness that comes from them when they’re leaving with their pillow. It’s very rewarding, more than doing the production and then it is always going to a beautiful house.

I don’t think I’m a teacher, but I like to guide them and help them come up with something beautiful, and most of the time it’s gorgeous.

I set it up with the florals and do a nice set up with food. It’s an atmosphere, I want you to come in, and it’s not just about needle punching, it’s about an experience.

Do you have a job you’re passionate about? Whatever it is, we want to hear about it! Email [email protected] to get in touch about possibly being featured for “Greenpoint at Work.”