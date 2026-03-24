The dogs rescued from squalid conditions at a Greenpoint apartment are now looking for their forever home.

The ASPCA removed more than 20 dogs from a McGuinness Boulevard apartment in January, where they lacked food, water, and lived in their own feces and urine. Police arrested owner Mohamed Charrad and charged him with multiple counts of animal torture and failure to provide sustenance. He was also charged with assault during the NYPD’s visit to his home at that time.

The ASPCA has cared for the dogs since, including conducting forensic exams. After the prolonged care, many are ready to go home.

“This month, the court ordered that the dogs be forfeited to the custody of the ASPCA, meaning they could finally move on to adoptive homes,” a statement reads in part. “Several of the dogs were adopted by their foster caregivers and others were placed with the ASPCA’s network of shelter partners for adoption.”

Police officers arresting Mohamed Charrad on January 17, 2026. Photo: McGuinness Dogs

It’s welcome news for the McGuinness Boulevard residents who spent years working to alert authorities about the situation next door. Greenpointers spoke to several of Charrad’s neighbors earlier this year, many of whom said our local police precinct failed to take their concerns about the noise and filth seriously.

Charrad’s criminal trial continues to be postponed, and he was released on recognizance in January. His court appearance for the assault charges is set for April 9, with another appearance for the animal abuse charges on April 24. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Charrad also has a separate eviction case pending against him, though that has also hit several snags.

Representatives from the ASPCA were unable to provide a direct link to adopt the rescued dogs, but you can see all the dogs available for adoption here. They noted that most have been placed at shelters outside of New York City.