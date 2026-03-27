Chama Mama’s Greenpoint opening has been in the works for months, and it looks closer to finally happening.

We first spotted the Georgian restaurant on the community board’s list of liquor license applications last spring and have been trying to get information ever since.

The team initially told us that the restaurant would open in the fall, then January or February, and now an official date remains TBD. However, after months of inaction, Greenpointers has spotted work crews inside the space at 113 Franklin Street (it shares an address with neighboring Azure Gourmet, Madeline’s, and Sereneco).

Inside Chama Mama’s Brooklyn Heights location. Photo: Chama Mama website.

Chama Mama is a small chain based in New York City. The restaurant has locations in Brooklyn Heights, Chelsea, and the Upper West Side, and opened a Bushwick location last month. Now that Bushwick is completed, we’re hoping for full steam ahead on the new Greenpoint spot!

The menu offers a variety of pkhali (a walnut-based veggie spread), salads, soups, khachapuri (a traditional cheesy bread), dumplings, and several stews (with meat-heavy and vegetarian options alike).

As Georgia is one the oldest wine-growing areas in the world, Chama Mama’s list highlights that tradition, with a special focus on amber wine, or qvevri, which is fermented in underground barrels.

As a fan of their other locations, I can personally vouch for the food, especially that pomegranate beef stew over cheesy mashed potatoes. Plus, no disrespect to all the pizza and burger spots opening soon, but it’ll be nice to have a new kind of cuisine in the neighborhood.