Harlem Shake, a small smash burger chain, is aiming to open this summer at 698 Manhattan Avenue, currently occupied by coffee shop Pueblo Querido.

Harlem Shake was first opened in Harlem in 2013 by Jelena Pasic, a frequent visitor to the upper Manhattan neighborhood. Since then, a second location in Park Slope was opened, making the Greenpoint outpost Harlem Shake’s third restaurant.

Harlem Shake franchisee Cody Spearman. Photo: Harlem Shake

According to Hoodline, Harlem Shake’s newest location will be run by franchisee Cody Spearman, a finance professional and Bedford‑Stuyvesant resident who signed a franchise agreement earlier this year.

On Instagram, Harlem Shake wrote, “Cody is exactly the kind of owner-operator we look for: community-minded, execution-focused, and energized to build a strong neighborhood business.”

A loaded burger, cheese fries, and a chocolate shake at Harlem Shake. Photo: Harlem Shake

Harlem Shake’s menu kicks off with burgers made with custom blend Pat LaFrieda patties, Impossible meat patties, or veggie patties. There’s a classic version with American cheese, onions, pickles, and special sauce, a version with jerk fries and jerk mayo, and a version called the “hot mess” with pickled cherry peppers and bacon relish.

A huge variety of extra toppings can be added to any burger. Options include things like vegan cheese, smoky chipotle mayo, BBQ sauce, truffle oil, Mike’s Hot Honey, bacon, grilled onions, avocado, egg, and chili.

Harlem Shake’s menu continues with several chicken sandwiches and hot dogs, plus a kale caesar, an arugula salad, slaw, and fries with a variety of toppings like chili and cheese or parmesan and garlic.

The kids menu offers a mini burger, chicken fingers, or a hot dog with fries and a drink, plus grilled cheese, and chicken fingers or a mini burger separately.

Two lunch combos are offered in house only, weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s the “Boyz to the Yard” with a beef or veggie burger or a fried chicken sandwich with fries and any small shake for $16, and the “One-Two Step” with a beef or veggie burger or a fried chicken sandwich plus fries or coleslaw for $12.

Shakes from Harlem Shake. Photo: Harlem Shake

Harlem Shake’s list of organic milkshakes are hand-made using Blue Marble Ice Cream. The menu includes traditional flavors like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, cookies & cream, salted caramel, and pistachio, plus other speciality shakes like Harlem Shake’s signature red velvet shake and the “Born-Day Bonanza” with birthday cake ice cream.

Other drinks include strawberry mint lemonade, a watermelon cooler, iced tea, and sodas, plus beer and wine. Happy hour in the other locations runs Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

However, Pueblo Querido owner Christian Guzman tells Greenpointers that he learned from a friend that Harlem Shake would take over the space, emailing us a statement that reads in part:

“The last couple of years have been tough. Like many small businesses, we struggled to stay open. Still, I never gave up. I worked with the landlord to find solutions—whether that meant bringing in someone to take over part of the lease or even splitting the space to make the rent more manageable. At $21,000 a month, it’s a heavy burden. In November, we thought we had a solution: splitting the space with another business so we could both survive. We were planning to move forward in January. Instead, I received a rent demand and eviction notice. To try to catch up, I took a high-interest loan that takes 20% of my daily sales just to repay it. I paid what I could—but then I was hit with an additional $27,000 in late fees and legal costs. On March 8th, I asked for a chance—to waive the late fees and allow me to pay $3,500 monthly on top of rent so I could stabilize and keep going. I never received a response. Now, with a court date set for April 7, I’m facing the real possibility of losing everything.”

Guzman said that the future of the business remains uncertain but encouraged people to stop by the coffee shop to show their support in the meantime. Pueblo Querido also has a location at 195 Greenpoint Avenue.

The space’s landlord did not return our request for comment.