The team behind Williamsburg Mediterranean restaurant Levantine has opened a new restaurant called Meet & Meat next door, sharing the same address at 361 Graham Avenue.

Owner Idan Shitrit’s new spot is “inspired by lively BBQ gatherings,” with a menu that focuses on grilled meat skewers and seasonal salads, traditional dips, and signature sides designed for sharing.

The bottomless salatim from Meet & Meat. Photo: Meet & Meat

“While Levantine focuses on the traditional Mediterranean experience, Meet & Meat was born from a desire to create a communal BBQ vibe,” Shitrit told Greenpointers. “We wanted a place where the atmosphere is just as important as the food.”

Shitrit explained that his new restaurant’s name is a nod to that, calling it “a space for friends and families to hang out, share a meal, and truly be together.”

“Our concept is built around the joy of sharing,” Shitrit said.

The hummus from Levantine and Meet & Meat. Photo: Meet & Meat

Meet & Meat’s menu is almost entirely different from Levantine’s, with one exception: the house-made hummus. Other menu items include puri pâté, lamb chops and the cheeseburger, but the most popular highlight is the bottomless salatim, which Shitrit calls “the real heart of the restaurant.”

“It’s the experience that truly defines us, shifting the focus away from individual plates and turning the meal into a shared table,” he said.

Meet & Meat’s bottomless salatim is $25 per person and includes all of the restaurant’s house-made salads and dips, plus a grilled skewer and laffa bread. The dips and salads can be refilled as much as desired, while additional skewers can be added for $8-9 each.

There’s one catch: the bottomless salatim is available during lunch and happy hour only, from noon to 5 p.m., and everyone at the table must participate.

A cocktail from Meet & Meat’s full bar. Photo: Meet & Meat

Unlike Levantine, Meet & Meat boasts a full bar and is currently offering $5 cocktails, encouraging guests to try the new bar menu.

Shitrit also explained that Levantine and Meet & Meat will share “a big, beautiful backyard” that will hopefully be ready in time for the summer months.

Meet & Meat is open from noon to 10 p.m. everyday except Tuesday.

You can also order Meet & Meat for delivery through this link. To get 15% off and free delivery on orders of $50 or more, use the code GREENPOINTERS15.