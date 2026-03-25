No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Teen Grab & Go: Writing Contest Kits @ Greenpoint Library, 10 a.m.: Last few days to submit! Submissions close on March 31. Teens in grades 6-12 can enter the Ned Vizzini Teen Writing Prize for a chance to win cash awards, have their pieces published in the Teen Writing Journal distributed by the library, and be honored at a reception in June. Entries are accepted in poetry and prose categories, and the library is giving out free kits with a notebook, pen, and zine filled with prompts to spark inspiration. More information on the contest here.

Jane’s Walk Information Session @ Greenpoint Library, 5:30 p.m.: The Municipal Art Society of New York is hosting an information session about this year’s Jane’s Walk NYC festival happening at the beginning of May. Jane’s Walk is an annual festival of free, community-led walking conversations inspired by urbanist, author, and activist Jane Jacobs. The info session will cover how to submit a proposal to lead a walk, plus a brainstorming activity and Q&A. Free, RSVP here.

Book Club Discussion @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Discussing The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe: A True Crime Thriller by James Patterson and Imogen Edwards-Jones. Share your thoughts while connecting with other neighborhood readers. No need to finish the book prior. Free, no RSVP needed.

Regulate & Restore: Herbalism for the Overwhelmed Nervous System @ Held Space, 6:30 p.m.: Feel like you’re in chronic survival mode? You’re not alone! Join a workshop focused on community care, herbalism, and breathwork for regulating your body and nervous system to avoid burnout and more. By donation, get tickets here.

Kokedama Building Workshop @ Tula House, 7 p.m.: Create your own moss-wrapped plant from start to finish while sipping wine. All supplies will be provided. $95, register here.

Zara Larsson Afterparty @ Oberon, 10 p.m.: Zara Larsson is performing in Brooklyn this week, and if you don’t feel like leaving the neighborhood or want to keep the fun going, a post-concert party is an option. Expect beachy vibes, tropical florals, rainbow lights, and live DJs, plus a “Lush Life” choreo contest. $12.51, get tickets here.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

The Comeunity Project: Coffee with Strangers @ Partners Coffee, 1 p.m.: Connect with your community and network with neighbors during a giving-back initiative and coffee mingling event. Part of the registration will support The Comeunity Project, which connects fundraising campaigns in need with supporters around the world. $15, register here.

Inner Light Sound Healing Journey @ Buffalo Firefly, 7 p.m.: Find deep relaxation (what’s that?!) in a fully immersive guided sound healing experience featuring singing bowls, chimes, drums, bells, and more. $55, register here.

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

Walk & Talk @ McCarren Park, 8:30 a.m.: Bring your favorite current thoughtful topic for a five-mile walk to start your weekend. Free, RSVP here.

Family Storytime @ Greenpoint Library, 10:30 a.m.: A family-friendly morning of singing songs and reading books. All ages welcome. No RSVP needed.

10-Year Anniversary Celebration @ Dobbin St. Co-op, 12 p.m.: It’s no small feat for a business to make it ten years in the neighborhood! Celebrate the vintage co-op with 10% off everything, select $10 sidewalk deals, and festive beverages. Come ready to reminisce (memories are vintage, you know).

First and Second Date Blues @ Brooklyn Art Haus, 2 p.m.: Catch a live comedy about the perils of modern, online dating and the art of getting (or giving) “the ick.” $28.57, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

McNally Jackson x Tracksmith Run & Book Club @ Tracksmith Trackhouse, 10 a.m.: Enjoy a leisurely and literary 5K run ending in coffee and conversation about The Running Ground by Nicholas Thompson. Free, RSVP here.

WSVA x WPIR Record Crawl @ For the Record, 12 p.m.: Dig through the crates and find hidden gems with fellow music lovers during a crawl hosted by Pratt’s WPIR and School of Visual Arts’ WSVA. Free, RSVP here.

The Mindset of a Gaffer x Godox @ VSNY Films, 3 p.m.: If you’re interested in a career as a gaffer or are honestly just lighting-curious, join Girls Just Wanna Load Trucks’ workshop all about understanding the characteristics of when, how, and which lights to use on a film set. Free, RSVP here.

Hula Hoop Workshop @ Moon Bunny Aerial, 7 p.m.: Reach a flow state

— with a hoop! Beginner-to-advanced hoopers can tap into flow arts and deepen your understanding of movement. $28.52, register here.

MONDAY, MARCH 30

Tween Time: Paper Flower Craft @ Greenpoint Library, 3 p.m.: Tweens 9-12 can celebrate spring being sprung with a paper flower craft after school. Free, no RSVP needed.

A New Wave of Horror @ The Twisted Spine, 7 p.m.: Horror isn’t one-scare-fits-all. Catch readings and a discussion from some of the genre’s newest voices, OF Cieri, Saskia Nislow, Sasha Ravitch, and M Jane Worma about BR Yeager’s definition of “the new wave of horror.” Free, RSVP here.

TUESDAY, MARCH 31

Sacred Sound Journey: Spring Awakening @ One Blue Slip, 7 p.m.: Quiet your mind and reconnect with yourself through sound with a flow of guided music meditation and mantras in a cozy, candlelit space.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

Mediation & Tea @ Red Rover, 8 a.m.: Get over the midweek slump with a calming morning reset centered around a short-guided meditation and tea with conversation. $12, register here.