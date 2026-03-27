The team behind Williamsburg’s Baba (47 Withers St.) is opening a new Southern-inspired restaurant called Ferguson’s Country (732 Lorimer St.).

Gabriella Mann and her partner are opening the new Southern spot this spring at the address that was most recently home to Mousey Brown Salon.

Gabi Mann at Baba. Photo: Giada Paoloni

Ferguson’s Country is a departure from Baba, a French wine bar with a small cocktail menu and bites from Marseille, Mann’s grandmother’s hometown.

Mann told Greenpointers that her partner is from Alabama, so the new concept is “loosely inspired by him, the food he grew up with, and a cuisine that’s deeply delicious, yet underrepresented in Brooklyn.”

“It still carries the Baba spirit—relaxed, approachable, and rooted in a feeling of home—while layering in Southern hospitality and rustic warmth that naturally align with the sense of joie de vivre that you’ll find at baba,” Mann said.

The menu at Ferguson’s Country will offer traditional Southern cuisine like shrimp and grits and cornbread. Plus, the newcomer will have an entire list dedicated to moonshine.

Mann is aiming to open Ferguson’s Country by late May, but that may change.