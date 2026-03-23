Through the years, the Met Gala’s ostensible purpose as a fundraising event has been watered down as social media continues to ratchet up the displays of ostentatious wealth.

Could Jeff Bezos, one of the event’s co-chairs this year, singlehandedly finance the Met’s Costume Institute in perpetuity if he so desired? Of course, but in doing so, that risks upending all the smoke-and-mirrors at the crux of celebrity philanthropy.

That’s not to reduce fashion to frivolity. But if you’re hoping for a night of avant-garde looks AND a less self-serving cause, look no further than The Debt Gala, coming to the Music Hall of Williamsburg (66 North 6th St.) on Sunday, May 3.

Photos: Arin Sang-Urai

As the name suggests, The Debt Gala raises funds for families in debt across the country. Since its founding in 2023, the event has helped to eliminate more than $4 million in debt.

“Proceeds from the 2026 Debt Gala will be divided between Undue Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that buys and eliminates medical debt for those most financially and emotionally burdened—and Point of Pride, a trans-led organization providing life-saving gender-affirming healthcare support,” a press release reads in part.

With a focus on sustainability, originality, and inclusion, the event bucks the stodgy conventions of that other event, plus at a more accessible price point. Early bird tickets are priced at $34 until March 31 (increasing to $44 after that). Premium admission costs $250 and includes seating and drink tickets.

And for a one-of-a-kind experience, the $1,000 Sew VIP ticket pairs you with a designer to create a custom look for the evening’s event! This year’s theme, Body of Werrrk, should provide ample inspiration!