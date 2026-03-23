Through the years, the Met Gala’s ostensible purpose as a fundraising event has been watered down as social media continues to ratchet up the displays of ostentatious wealth.
Could Jeff Bezos, one of the event’s co-chairs this year, singlehandedly finance the Met’s Costume Institute in perpetuity if he so desired? Of course, but in doing so, that risks upending all the smoke-and-mirrors at the crux of celebrity philanthropy.
That’s not to reduce fashion to frivolity. But if you’re hoping for a night of avant-garde looks AND a less self-serving cause, look no further than The Debt Gala, coming to the Music Hall of Williamsburg (66 North 6th St.) on Sunday, May 3.
As the name suggests, The Debt Gala raises funds for families in debt across the country. Since its founding in 2023, the event has helped to eliminate more than $4 million in debt.
“Proceeds from the 2026 Debt Gala will be divided between Undue Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that buys and eliminates medical debt for those most financially and emotionally burdened—and Point of Pride, a trans-led organization providing life-saving gender-affirming healthcare support,” a press release reads in part.
With a focus on sustainability, originality, and inclusion, the event bucks the stodgy conventions of that other event, plus at a more accessible price point. Early bird tickets are priced at $34 until March 31 (increasing to $44 after that). Premium admission costs $250 and includes seating and drink tickets.
And for a one-of-a-kind experience, the $1,000 Sew VIP ticket pairs you with a designer to create a custom look for the evening’s event! This year’s theme, Body of Werrrk, should provide ample inspiration!