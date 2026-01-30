Good evening, Greenpointers.

How ‘bout that weather, huh?

Though the snow might have lost some of its luster, revisit how its arrival this weekend truly brought out the kid in all of us, especially with a huge snowball fight in McCarren Park.

Cocktail bar Diamond Lil unveiled a revamped food menu. Peek In Cafe (not to be confused with Peek Inn) soft opened this past week.

Sadly, the highly-acclaimed Nura shared that it would close in February—we’re gonna miss those dips and the bread basket! Vegan cafe GreenPot also announced an upcoming closure. The Brooklyn Center for Theater Research is leaving the neighborhood due to high rent, but will set up shop in Manhattan.

Egg Shop also closed, as did Bar Bruno (though the neighborhood is eagerly trying to figure out if that means Enid’s will return).

Need a reason to leave the house? We’ve got a few, including fundraisers to help organizers on the ground fight against ICE in Minnesota.

A parked van caught on fire on Manhattan Avenue.

In and around North Brooklyn

These Williamsburg tenants have been without hot water for at least a week.

Could the MTA extend the G train back to Forest Hills?

Everyone loves Border Town!