No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, JANUARY 29

Book Club Discussion @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Come together with fellow readers to talk about Allison Espach’s The Wedding People. Free, no RSVP needed (and no need to finish the book, but there will be spoilers).

Friends of Greenpoint Library Meeting @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Help plan and support upcoming events and share ideas on improving the branch. RSVP is optional, but helpful for planning. Register here.

Sip & Sketch @ 657 Meeker Ave, 6:30 p.m.: Let your artistic side out during a cozy BYOB salon-style figure drawing session. $28.52, get tickets here or pay cash at the door.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 30

Drop-off Movie Night @ A Rosie Day, 5 p.m.: Soak up a kid-free Friday night as your little one enjoys a screening of The Lego Movie, crafts, pizza, and an interactive LEGO build. Kindergarten through 5th grade, kids must be potty trained. $60, register here.

Outlaw Wrestling @ Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 8 p.m.: Get rowdy during a night of live local wrestling, including the debut of Eddie Kingston. $28.52, get tickets here.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 31

Craft Supply Swap @ Leonard Library, 12 p.m.: Freshen up your arts and crafts and part with anything you don’t use anymore during a free distribution of donated paint, paintbrushes, yarn, and more. Free, no RSVP needed.

Watercolor Winter Birds @ Bushwick Inlet Park Community Center, 1 p.m.: Not all birds have flown south for the season. Join an ode to our winter avian community to draw and paint birds with watercolors. Free, RSVP here.

Talk & Book Signing @ WORD Bookstore, 7 p.m.: Meet and hear from author Evie Harbury to celebrate the release of her cookbook My Bohemian Kitchen, blending flavors and cuisines between the Czech Republic and East London. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Free, no RSVP needed.

Borscht & Beats @ Goose Garage, 7 p.m.: More snow and frigid temps are in the forecast! Warm up during a night of hot borscht, cocktails, live music, and dancing to raise funds for Ukraine. The menu will include Ukrainian borscht (with a vegan option), charcuterie, mushroom holubtsi, medivynk, and kompot. $65, get tickets here.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1

House Plant Hospital @ 67 West St. Unit 335, 11 a.m.: Is winter sucking the life out of your succulents? Bring it to get mended from experts. Plant lovers will diagnose, treat, and provide some TLC and tips to keep your plants happy and healthy. $7.18, get tickets here.

Play for the Park Fundraiser @ Ferox Ninja Park, 10 a.m.: Support McGolrick Park and have fun (indoors!) at the same time with a day-long fundraiser. Book a discounted ticket with code “mcgolrick” and Ferox will donate a portion of ticket sales to support park care, inclusive community engagement, and programming. Register here.

DJ SPINNA’s B-Day Bash @ Good Room, 6 p.m.: Dance all night to a mix of house music, classics, disco, funk, and soul in celebration of prolific DJ, mixer, producer, and label head DJ Spinna with a mix of special guest DJs. Starting at $20, get tickets here.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 2

Candlelit Silent Reading Night @ The Twisted Spine, 7 p.m.: Bring whatever book you’ve been bingeing and hang with fellow voracious readers for a cozy, calm evening surrounded by candles from Mise En Scent. Free, RSVP here.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Pilates & Plunge Event @ Creative Cove Pilates, 6:30 p.m.: Reset, refresh, and restore with a hands-on, Pilates-based resistance training class followed by an hour of infrared sauna, cold plunge, red light therapy, and compression massage. Complimentary wine and refreshments will be available during compression. $60, sign up here.

Photo by @rrratchel

Greenpoint for Minneapolis Fundraiser @ Lake Street Bar, 7-10 p.m.: As we look on in horror at the brutality unfolding in Minnesota, it can be hard to know how to help from afar. Minnesota bar Lake Street is hosting a fundraiser for organizers on the ground help fighting the good fight. Find out more at the link here.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Teen Time: Communication IRL @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Have a teen dealing with awkward or tense emotions? In a program facilitated by the Relationship Abuse Prevention Program, they can explore different communication and healthy conflict resolution styles across a range of relationships. There will also be a relaxing creative activity to follow. Ages 13+. Free, no RSVP needed.