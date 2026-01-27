Peek In Cafe (80 Franklin St.), taking over the space that was formerly Cecily, announced a soft opening this week.

We first reported a couple of weeks ago that the cafe was making moves to open soon. Confusingly, it shares a name with a completely unrelated bar also gearing up to open, in the former Fin Du Monde space near McGolrick Park.

From January 27 to February 1, Peek Inn will be open from 10 am to 5 pm. They plan to open for full service starting on February 3.

Peek In Cafe will serve brunch, lunch, and dinner. Brunch options include an açai bowl, French toast, and a jambon beurre sandwich. They offer more Korean specials at dinner, with a bulgogi ssam platter and a spicy pork ssam platter.

Though they have applied for a liquor license, it doesn’t look like they have one just yet, as the drinks menu lists only nonalcoholic options.

Peek In plans to be open Tuesday to Thursday, 10 am – 4 pm, and then 5 – 10 pm. Friday and Saturday is 10 am – 4 pm, and then 5 – 11 pm. Sunday is 10 am – 5 pm.