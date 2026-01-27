New Yorkers spent the week bracing for the worst as the winter snowstorm approached. But instead of chaos, the day unfolded into something unexpectedly joyful. What we were dreading became a neighborhood-wide release valve — playful, communal, creative, and unserious in the best way. People showed up for each other, helped neighbors navigate icy sidewalks, and leaned fully into the rare gift of a real snow day.

By now, the Great Snowball Fight of 2026 has dominated social feeds, stories, and post-storm recaps well beyond Greenpointers. What began with a simple sign posted on a lamp post by local filmmaker Brendan McCarthy, quickly grew into a full-blown neighborhood event. May his printer never run out of ink.

An informal meet-up soon snowballed (sorry, not sorry) into something much bigger. The snowball fight itself was almost… polite? Think a subdued mosh pit. A massive circle formed as brave souls sprinted through, willingly getting pelted with fluffy white snow. There was a man wearing a cone as makeshift protective gear, daring people to throw. People perched on shoulders to make themselves easier targets. A snowball-fighting Gollum made an appearance, clearly getting every last dollar out of that Halloween costume. Frisbees flew. Sleds cut straight across the circle. One guy went shirtless, absorbed a barrage of snowballs without flinching, and walked away victorious — or defeated. Hard to say. Meanwhile, Rome to Brooklyn Pizza hauled over an outdoor oven and handed out free slices, occasionally returning fire with a well-aimed snowball of their own.

McCarthy told Greenpointers how the idea came together:

“Last Saturday I was dancing among thousands of strangers at Fred again..’s show- and the JOY, the connection, the communal experience left me wondering how I could return that energy in my own way. To me, being out in a snowstorm is pure magic. It started as a “what if”- I knew a snowball fight would be fun even if we only got a few people, but never imagined people would come out like they did. Thankfully, New Yorkers are always down for a little chaotic fun. I figured there was nothing to lose, so I flyered McCarren on Friday afternoon. Then the internet did its thing! When I arrived Sunday I was floored to see people streaming into the park from all directions. To see people come together simply to play and have fun was amazing to witness. We need joy and togetherness now more than ever, and I’m grateful to have been the spark for that. Thanks to everyone that came out- you made it what it was.”

While the snowball fight grabbed most of the attention, the spectacle wasn’t confined to one park. The entire neighborhood felt activated. Scenes from Greenpoint and Williamsburg carried the same energy wherever you looked. We didn’t see quite as many elaborate snow sculptures as in years past, but creativity was still in full effect: kids being chauffeured through the snow in plastic bins, dancers spinning through slushy intersections, and skiers and snowboarders popping up in the most unexpected places — down makeshift hills, along quiet streets, even on the Pulaski.

The snow day also doubled as a quiet showcase of neighborhood resilience. As the weather rolled in, local small businesses kept their doors open and their communities warm. McCarren Parkhouse took on the feel of a ski lodge, its fogged-up windows framing a steady stream of people thawing out inside. Uro Cafe was packed for a cozy, impromptu neighborhood hang — hot drinks, full tables, and no one in a rush to leave. When the cold really set in, Cato’s Army and Navy opened early to outfit last-minute snow-day revelers with gloves, hats, and winter essentials. And Paloma Coffee handed out free hot chocolate to kids, because of course they did.

It was a reminder that even on an unplanned, chaotic day, this neighborhood knows how to take care of its own — and sometimes all it takes is a little snow to bring that out.