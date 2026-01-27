Sadly, the closures keep racking up.

The acclaimed Nura (46 Norman Ave.) shared on Instagram that February 15 would be the restaurant’s last day.

That particular date commemorates “exactly six years since we signed the lease on what was once an auto body shop, just a couple weeks before the world shut down.” It officially opened in October 2021, turning the auto body shop into a beautiful, light and plant-filled space.

The Instagram post did not list a reason for the closure, however, the landlord is thanked, so we are assuming it is not rent-related. As we recently reported, several local restaurants are struggling to make ends meet with inflation, tariffs, increased labor costs, and insurance through the roof, among other issues.

Nura offered globally-inspired flavors, drawing particular inspiration from Indian cuisine.

The Nura team, headed by Michelle Lobo, operates several spots around Brooklyn, including Otis and JR and Son. The Vietnamese restaurant Falansai recently relocated from Bushwick to Greenpoint, taking over the Pan Pan Vino Vino space (still a bakery by day, though the signage and branding no longer reflect the old name).

One thing’s for certain: we’re really going to miss those dips!