Mexican bistro Bar Bruno (560 Manhattan Ave.) appears to have quietly closed.

The restaurant first opened in 2022, in a space previously home to the beloved bar, Enid’s.

As far as we can tell, the team did not make any formal announcement, but neighbors have noticed an absence of activity over the past few weeks.

Enid’s (via @compassandtwine)

Despite their best efforts, Bar Bruno never quite made inroads with the community (it faced an uphill battle, considering what Enid’s meant to Greenpoint). The original location in Carroll Gardens remains open.

Now Reddit sleuths are speculating about what might be next in the space. One user claims that the Greenpoint Fish & Lobster team plans to take it over.

We have reached out for more details but could not receive confirmation that those plans were in the works.