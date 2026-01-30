The Brooklyn Center for Theater Research (251 Huron St.) plans to leave Greenpoint after just a few years.

The culprit? The usual suspect—rising rents.

Founder and playwright Matthew Gasda shared in a statement to Greenpointers:

“The past 3 years on Huron Street have been some of the best of my life; and it will be strange not to end nights at Troost or Oak and Iron anymore. The nature of DIY spaces is that they fade or move on; in our case, somehow, we’ve found bigger and cheaper space in Manhattan, and so we have to take it as rents rise in Greenpoint. I think the biggest lesson is that neighborhoods can be whatever they want to be; Greenpoint really showed up for BCTR shows, and the neighborhood deserves to have spaces that serve the culture of the people who live there. We hope more independent minded artists are going to mine the hidden lofts and factory buildings along McGuinness and I look forward to coming back as a fan, or returning one day as a proprietor.”

Gasda founded the independent theater in 2023, as a home for emerging and off-the-beaten path artists. In just a short time, BCTR’s work earned plaudits and recognition from national and international outlets. Notable productions include Dimes Square, Zoomers, and Doomers, all works exploring current cultural themes such as AI, local literary scenes, and zillennials.

Thankfully, BCTR will live on at a new space in Manhattan. You can find them at 13 West 17th Street starting in February.