Egg Shop (138 N. 8th St.) has terminated dine-in service after nine years in Williamsburg.

However, this isn’t completely the end for the breakfast and brunch spot.

“Egg Shop will continue offering delivery and catering on all major delivery apps, now operating out of our sister restaurant, Gus & Marty’s, so you can still get your Egg Shop fix,” the team wrote on Instagram.

The team told Greenpointers that they “are also working on some fun breakfast and brunch surprises with Egg Shop × Gus & Marty’s, coming in the spring.”

Sarah Schneider and Demetri Makoulis founded Egg Shop in SoHo in 2014, along chef Nick Korbee. As the name suggests, the restaurant focused on egg-centric dishes, especially bowls and sandwiches. They expanded to Williamsburg in 2017 and released a cookbook that same year.

The Williamsburg outpost closed on January 25. The original SoHo location closed last August.