Greenpoint cocktail bar Diamond Lil (179 Nassau Ave.) has introduced an upgraded menu created by its new chef.

Chef Alfredo Miller has revamped the bar’s food offerings with French and Latin flavors influenced by his time at popular Manhattan bistro Pastis and his family’s Colombian heritage.

Diamond Lil’s new winter salad. Photo: Diamond Lil

To start, Chef Miller updated some of Diamond Lil’s mainstays like the halloumi toast with pickled red onion and garlic hummus, the mushroom toast with cilantro lime yogurt, and the shrimp cocktail.

Next, Chef Miller added six new options including homemade French onion soup, an elevated grilled cheese sandwich with olive tapenade, and potato puffs, which are similar to the French dish called pommes dauphine. He also added a winter salad with red lettuce, red endives, pear, hazelnuts, blood orange, and gorgonzola.

For the first time ever, Diamond Lil’s menu features a dessert: Chef Miller’s quesoflan. It’s a cross between flan and cheesecake and arrives swimming in guava sauce.

Diamond Lil’s new quesoflan. Photo: Diamond Lil

Diamond Lil’s Jonathan Wright told Greenpointers that the menu will be updated seasonally. He also highlighted that Diamond Lil still offers oysters from Greenpoint Fish & Lobster and oyster happy hour.

Chef Miller’s new menu is offered Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, the kitchen is not open, but Diamond Lil serves marinated olives and sweet and spicy cashews, both prepared in house.

On Mondays and Tuesdays, Diamond Lil hosts a long-standing pop-up from Brooklyn Boards Catering. In addition to cheese and charcuterie boards, there are specials and offerings that rotate regularly. The pop-up has served things like chicken pot pie, mac and cheese, a French dip sandwich, and shrimp étouffée, a Cajun stew.