Vegan coffee shop and grocer, GreenPot (86 Greenpoint Ave.), is closing its doors on March 31.

Greenpointers previously reported that the small business had a “for rent” sign outside, but at that time, there was no confirmed date of closure.

GreenPot is owned by two Polish sisters, Anna and Magda. Their friend, JJ, started a GoFundMe campaign for the sisters.

“It makes me sad to see a small, friendly business struggle in Greenpoint, a place where small businesses used to thrive,” JJ said on the GoFundMe campaign page.

A vegan sandwich from GreenPot. Photo: GreenPot

On the GoFundMe page, JJ details the events that led to GreenPot’s closure, including “rising rent in a popular area, the cost of running a business, bills, and taxes.”

According to their friend, Anna and Magda do not plan to reopen GreenPot or another shop in the near future. The money raised through the GoFundMe campaign will help with GreenPot’s closing costs and give the owners a chance for a “fresh start and some peace of mind.”

The campaign page details highlight a $25,000 goal, however the donation link lists an $18,000 goal. What is clear is that “any amount makes a difference.” The campaign says that “100% of the collected money will go directly to the girls’ business.”

The other way to support Anna and Magda is to patronize GreenPot and buy the vegan sandwiches, baked goods, and other completely plant-based products sold there. Also, small business owners in need of machinery are encouraged to stop by.

The future of the space remains uncertain; a listing for 86 Greenpoint Avenue is still active on a commercial real estate site.