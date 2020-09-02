The Meat Hook co-founders Ben Turley and Brent Young are nearing the launch of their newest Williamsburg business and first neighborhood restaurant, Cozy Royale (434 Humboldt St.).

The restaurant and tavern is located one block from Meat Hook and takes its name from the former Cozy Royale Italian catering hall that occupied the same space on the corner of Humboldt and Jackson Avenues for 70 years.

The bar and restaurant Humboldt and Jackson most recently occupied the storefront and closed in February after a successful five-and-a-half-year run.

With an opening date set for September 10th, Cozy Royale “is years of our ‘what ifs’ and ‘could we’s’

finally making their way to a restaurant,” Turley and Young said in a statement. “We’ve been mining the foods

we grew up loving over the years by visiting each other’s old haunts in

Brents’ hometown of Pittsburgh and Ben’s home in the Blue

Ridge Mountains.”

Cozy Royale will also source the same sustainable meat from small local farms as their sister butchery. The opening menu includes pepperoni rolls, salt cod dip, and pickled bologna “antipasti” along with classic mixed drinks. “The menu and experience will aim to give the neighborhood what the owners think it needs these days: a hug,” a statement sent to Greenpointers says.