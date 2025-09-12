Good evening, Greenpointers.

Another summer draws to a close. Get those beach days and park picnics on the agenda ASAP, and maybe take a moment to check our newsletter in between all that plan-making. ​

A new Mediterranean food truck offers a rotating menu of pitas and salads. Coral, a Mexican cantina in Williamsburg, has reopened after renovations.

The Friends of Greenpoint Library’s annual book sale fundraiser takes place this weekend. For other great weekend ideas, consult our guide here, as well as our guide to the week.

Construction on the North Brooklyn Community Boathouse building topped out two years ago. When will it finally open to the public? We’re still unsure, but we’ve tried to find out.

Many Greenpoint residents are breathing a sigh of relief at the news that the Pencil Factory space will remain a bar, now owned by the same team behind Cafe Alula and Cafe Balearica.

​But some Greenpoint residents continue to have trouble breathing (literally), thanks to emissions from the Green Asphalt plant in Long Island City. An upcoming town hall will provide residents with an opportunity to directly voice their concerns.​

Get tickets to a special screening of The Bulls’ Night Out, an independent film made in Greenpoint 30 years ago.

Burson & Reynolds announced it would close soon. Stop by and pay your respects before the wrecking ball comes for Crest Hardware.

In and around North Brooklyn

Curbed investigated one of Williamsburg’s most mysterious buildings—241 Grand Street.

Zoë and Harry, if you need more local date ideas, you can always turn to the neighborhood’s favorite local news site!

A look at just how much rent in Greenpoint/Williamsburg has increased over the past decade.