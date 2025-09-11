When the Pencil Factory (142 Franklin St.) announced that they would be shutting down, the rumor mill immediately got to work speculating on what could take its place. Lululemon? Warby Parker? Rite Aid? Fears mounted with the thought of another corporate chain worming its way into Greenpoint.
You can put those worries to rest (for this address, at least). The Pencil Factory space will remain a bar, owned and managed by a local team. Cafe Alula (252 Franklin St.) owner Tony Ismail and David Doyle of Cafe Balearica (44 Berry St.) are taking over, Greenpointers has exclusively learned. The project is still in the very early stages, but locals have already spotted work crews inside.
Doyle and Ismail first met while working at Cafe Alula.
“We’ve always had it in the cards to open something together, but obviously these things take time and effort and money,” said Doyle. The two were looking for spaces when the Pencil Factory became available. Doyle called the process of landing the space “very competitive.” The team credits their broker, Jack Mosseri, with helping them be selected.
Though the rent listed on a real estate site shocked the neighborhood, the team tells Greenpointers that they were able to negotiate a better deal.
The team also stressed that they want to keep the bones of space intact as much as possible and serve as a neighborhood spot.
“It’s gonna be really neighborhood, local people who come and feel comfortable, feeling like they’re home,” said Ismail.
In the post-pandemic era, the Pencil Factory became somewhat of a nightlife hot spot, with DJ dance parties attracting huge crowds. Locals shouldn’t expect to see much of that in the new space, but they can take heart knowing the much-loved outdoor seating will stay intact.
The new bar will also add TVs. While not a sports bar, the new bar will screen games occasionally.
Many details still need to be worked out, and the new concept also awaits liquor license approval. The team hopes to open in November/December.
Love both of spots! Can’t wait to see what they do with space.
Emma, what this community does NOT need is yet another noisy bar in the middle of a residential neighborhood. You seem to mock us when you wonder in dread whether another “chain store” like Rite Aid would open on this site. At least stores like Rite Aid served as replacements for the mom & pop stores that provided everyday needs, thatwere driven out by the very real costs of rampant gentrification, Then in turn they themselves were driven out by the same rampant greed. Instead of establishments that serve the real needs of this community at reasonable prices we have more & more bars, liquor stores & cannabis outlets in their place. This is not a sensible or sustainable framework & foundation for a residential community where folks want to live their lives & raise their children in a safe & stable environment. Put these bars in industrial areas. Patrons can walk a few blocks. In doing so the exercise will be good for them …and very good for the residential community.
There’s been a bar in that space for 25 years. How is another bar going in there any different? Having a bar in an industrially zoned area also seems likely to run afoul of several health codes.
Ethel, you’re acting like Emma rented the space and turned it into a bar. She’s just reporting. Also, not everyone in this neighborhood is raising children. Some might argue the rise in strollers and entitled parents have made it worse.
Sounds like time for assisted living.
The neighborhood really needs more finbros, bars also
Might be like a pub. Serve food and drink with a few sports on tv.
I’ve know both Tony Beiruti for 20 some years and kangaroo Dave for a couple of years. I think they’ll do good for the neighborhood.
I have seen the area rise and fall several times. In the 50s and 60s it was vibrant and alive.
In the 70s-80s rent regulation, welfare turned it into a growing slum.
The hipsters saved it in the naughts and redeveloped the waterfront which was a wasteland.
Now greedy RE billionaire have made it all but unaffordable unless you are rich or living two, three, four hipsters to an apt.
As the great Yogi taught us it’s deja vu all over all.
