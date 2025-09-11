When the Pencil Factory (142 Franklin St.) announced that they would be shutting down, the rumor mill immediately got to work speculating on what could take its place. Lululemon? Warby Parker? Rite Aid? Fears mounted with the thought of another corporate chain worming its way into Greenpoint.

You can put those worries to rest (for this address, at least). The Pencil Factory space will remain a bar, owned and managed by a local team. Cafe Alula (252 Franklin St.) owner Tony Ismail and David Doyle of Cafe Balearica (44 Berry St.) are taking over, Greenpointers has exclusively learned. The project is still in the very early stages, but locals have already spotted work crews inside.

The Pencil Factory, 142 Franklin Street. Image via @thepencilfactorybar/Instagram

Doyle and Ismail first met while working at Cafe Alula.

“We’ve always had it in the cards to open something together, but obviously these things take time and effort and money,” said Doyle. The two were looking for spaces when the Pencil Factory became available. Doyle called the process of landing the space “very competitive.” The team credits their broker, Jack Mosseri, with helping them be selected.

Though the rent listed on a real estate site shocked the neighborhood, the team tells Greenpointers that they were able to negotiate a better deal.

The team also stressed that they want to keep the bones of space intact as much as possible and serve as a neighborhood spot.

“It’s gonna be really neighborhood, local people who come and feel comfortable, feeling like they’re home,” said Ismail.

In the post-pandemic era, the Pencil Factory became somewhat of a nightlife hot spot, with DJ dance parties attracting huge crowds. Locals shouldn’t expect to see much of that in the new space, but they can take heart knowing the much-loved outdoor seating will stay intact.

The new bar will also add TVs. While not a sports bar, the new bar will screen games occasionally.

Many details still need to be worked out, and the new concept also awaits liquor license approval. The team hopes to open in November/December.