A new dining option opened last month at Bushwick Inlet Park. Sophia, a food cart that serves Mediterranean-inspired pita sandwiches, skewers, and salads, is located on the corner of North 9th Street and Kent Avenue in Williamsburg.

A variety of pitas from Sophia. Photo: Sophia

Chef Aristotle Zigouras, the founder of Sophia, told Greenpointers that the “restaurant on wheels” is run by two “Michelin-trained chefs,” including himself. The chefs aim to bring “talent and creativity to an approachable offering.”

“We focus on using locally-sourced produce and draw inspiration from our culinary experience and travels,” Chef Zigouras said. “Our focus is to bring refined street food to Bushwick Inlet Park and share our excitement and passion.”

Sophia’s horiatiki salad. Photo: Sophia

Sophia’s charming chalkboard menu will rotate on a regular basis. Customers can expect items like a horiatiki salad, skewers, and pitas filled with chicken, beef, shrimp or veggies in a variety of flavors.

Chef Zigouras told Greenpointers that fan favorites include the basil chicken with an herb crema, sundried tomatoes, and market greens; the eggplant parm with whipped goat cheese, tomato emulsion, and toasted panko; and the beef Scallion with a house hoisin sauce, cucumber, and scallion.

One of Sophia’s pitas. Photo: Sophia

Sophia will start offering take-out and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Seamless within the next week. The cart is open Thursday and Friday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.